Denver, CO

Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason?

By Steve DelVecchio
 3 days ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson has had a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos, and the star quarterback is reportedly determined to do everything in his power to prevent a repeat in 2023.

Wilson plans to re-examine every part of his routine during the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media . The 34-year-old will consider making changes to everything from his offseason preparation to his physical build.

Wilson has focused in recent years on building muscle and playing more from within the pocket. Rapoport indicated that Wilson is not opposed to reverting to his roots and slimming down again in order to be quicker and more athletic.

There is no question former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was partially to blame for Wilson’s struggles. Hackett’s offensive system was completely ineffective, which is why he was fired after less than a full season on the job. Wilson, however, held himself accountable with his classy response to Hackett’s dismissal .

Wilson has thrown for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 13 games this season. That is the total opposite of what the Broncos expected after they signed him to a $245 million extension last offseason.

Denver will now search for a head coach who believes he can get the most out of Wilson. The quarterback sounds prepared to do his part to make sure the new partnership works.

Comments / 5

Rando Calrissian
3d ago

he will never change who he is. he will w any an office , he will want to have his staff in the locker room rather than the staff hired by the team. he will want a ridiculous number of parking spaces at the stadium. unless he has a complete identity change next season will be a lot like this season

Reply
2
Happy cat
3d ago

The only change Wilson can do to help the Broncos next year is to retire.🙄

Reply
6
 

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

