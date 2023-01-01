ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6HYL_0k0KkDQB00

LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.

According to police, the driver was traveling north on Route 146 when he lost control striking the attenuator head-on as they attempted to enter the access portion of Route 146.

The passenger in the front, William Molloy, 22, of Ashland, Massachusetts, died from injuries.

The operator of the vehicle and passenger in the back were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver was identified as Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vincent was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, death resulting; driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, serious bodily injury; driving to endanger, death resulting; and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

