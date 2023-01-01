One dead following crash near 40th and Peoria Avenues

One man is dead and two others are injured following a crash early Sunday morning near 40th and Peoria Avenues.

Phoenix police say the man who died was a passenger in the car that struck the back end of the other vehicle, pushing that car into a wall and rolling itself.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, where they are expected to be okay.

Officers say intoxication and speed are believed to be a factor in the collision.