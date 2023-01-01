Read full article on original website
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 ListLarry LeasePlano, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Tikka Taco in Irving is Taco-fying Indian Food
Tikka Taco is perhaps at the forefront of a new Mexican-Indian cuisine. The establishment serves tacos, bowls and burritos all filled with classic Indian flavors. A mildly clever sign on the wall instructs customers "eat tacos," and “nacho worry.” It's clear that the cultural fusion here starts long before the tacos even reach the table. First, get your hands on the tikka fries ($6). The popular appetizer starts out simple, with a bed of traditional potato fries. It’s what goes on top that makes McDonald’s French fries wilt in comparison. The dish is drenched in a creamy tikka sauce and sprinkled with diced onion, tomato and cheese for a cooling sensation on the palate.
Eater
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
advocatemag.com
East Dallas restaurant openings planned for 2023
We finished out 2022 with lists of all the restaurants that opened and closed throughout the year in East Dallas. But we haven’t touched on which restaurants are yet to open in 2023. Here are the ones to look forward to this year. The first location for this Mexican...
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
This Stone Home in Frisco, TX Has a Stunning Wine Cellar
Let’s be honest Frisco, Texas has some of the most high-end homes in the state of Texas including many of your favorite Dallas Cowboys like Ezekiel Elliott. While this home might not make you next door neighbors with one of your favorite athletes, you will be living in a home just as nice as some of them. Plus, it’s very possible that celebs and athletes are right down the street. This home in Frisco is incredible as it’s made of stone and has so many amenities to offer.
Plano named one of the best places in the nation to find a job, study says
It is the new year and maybe you are looking for a new job.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
The Harlem Globe Trotters are going on tour in 2023; Here is when they will be in North Texas
This entertaining basketball experience is a perfect night of fun for the entire family.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
dallasexpress.com
Happy New Year | Predictions for 2023
The Dallas Express is starting a New Year’s tradition. Our reporters and editors interviewed some of the city’s business, political, and thought leaders and asked what they expect in the new year. We also went to local shopping centers and coffee shops to listen to some people’s thoughts...
Study says these Texas cities are some of the best places in the nation for keeping your New Years’ resolutions
DALLAS (KDAF) — 2023 is finally here. You have made it through another year, and to celebrate the new year why not create some new resolutions?. If you already have some resolutions, that’s great. Now the hard part is sticking to them. One way to keep a resolution is to put yourself in an environment that helps you keep your goals.
WATCH: Impress the guests at your North Texas New Year’s party with these fun and delicious cocktail recipes
With New Year's Eve just around the corner, you cannot forget about the champagne. Here are a few easy cocktails to make that are gonna make you look like a pro mixologist.
CW33
