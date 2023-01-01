Toncoin (TON) has reached the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and is heading ahead of Cronos and Aptos, changing hands at $2.37 per token. This is a 30% increase compared to previous month and nothing seems to be stopping the surge whatsoever. Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been touted as best assets for 2023 by analysts, which expect the latter to surge over 6,000% to $0.24 per coin despite the project still being in the third stage of its pre-sale.

2 DAYS AGO