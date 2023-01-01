Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
NEWSBTC
6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023
As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
NEWSBTC
Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?
The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
NEWSBTC
Dash 2 Trade Presale Ends in 3 Days – 3 Reasons the Token Can Go 50X
Dash 2 Trade is heading for the end of its meteoric presale on 6 Jan 2023 (CET), having raised around $12.5M already. The presale will be followed by top-tier exchange listings and key product updates, predicted to book multifold returns for early investors. Only 6% D2T Remaining!. 93.57% of the...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Automation is Now Live, and Ripple v. SEC Case Picks Speed, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Over 200 Million Tokens
Many crypto projects are taking big steps to expand their network. For instance, Chainlink (LINK) is seeking better partnerships to evolve its network’s capabilities. Ripple (XRP) is fighting a case against the SEC to prove its legitimacy, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is focusing on token sales as its official launch date comes near. Keep reading ahead to learn the latest occurrences in the crypto community.
NEWSBTC
Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?
Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche: Will 2023 Bring A Fruitful Recovery For The AVAX Ecosystem?
The 2022 crypto bear market left a deep mark on the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, dropped by a whopping 89.5%, leaving many investors scratching their heads. However, the token has seen some rebound. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX is up 3.78% in the past 24 hours and...
Inventory management was one of retail’s biggest concerns in 2022, but one particular part of the problem cannot be ignored. Younger brands looking to scale often aren’t equipped to effectively monitor inventory—and some don’t want to deal with the burden of deploying multiple technologies. Purpose-built for high-SKU, direct-to-consumer fashion brands, ChannelApe aims to relieve these sellers with a real-time inventory tracking and order management solution that incorporates a vast third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing network, along with a fully managed service that enables brands to outsource inventory operations altogether. “A lot of DTCs we’ve worked with didn’t start to become a supply...
NEWSBTC
Can Polygon (MATIC) Break 2022 Sideways Momentum?
Polygon has been stuck in its current sideways movement since the later half of 2022. Since then, the ecosystem’s native token MATIC has not left its current support of $0.7550. This spot has left MATIC in a very delicate situation even as Polygon itself is setting itself apart from competitors.
NEWSBTC
How This 25-Year-Old Traded $2 Billion In Crypto From His Parents’ Home
Per public filings with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, a 25-year-old registered a million-dollar-worth trading company at his parents’ house. According to a report, the company successfully traded over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The trading desk is PO Street Capital, and its founder Darren Nguyen...
NEWSBTC
Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023
A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
NEWSBTC
9 Next Crypto to Monitor for 2023
Looking for the next big crypto to invest in? 2022 was a tough year for many of the world’s 21,000 cryptos, with the market putting weak crypto to the sword. The stage is now set for a new, stronger breed of cryptos to emerge. Below we review 9 of...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Sees 30% Monthly Increase, Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Touted as Best Assets for 2023
Toncoin (TON) has reached the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and is heading ahead of Cronos and Aptos, changing hands at $2.37 per token. This is a 30% increase compared to previous month and nothing seems to be stopping the surge whatsoever. Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been touted as best assets for 2023 by analysts, which expect the latter to surge over 6,000% to $0.24 per coin despite the project still being in the third stage of its pre-sale.
NEWSBTC
Valkyrie Investments Wants To Take Over Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Reveals Plans
The state of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the largest BTC trust in the world, has sparked concerns among investors in the space. With such a large discount to net asset value (NAV), there have been discussions on where the fund goes from here and if it is in trouble. Valkyrie Investments has now joined the conversation but is taking an entirely unexpected route.
NEWSBTC
Begin 2023 With HedgeUp, Decentraland And Ripple in Your Portfolio
The crypto industry experienced many ups and downs in 2022. It is the longest winter season since the introduction of blockchain technology. However, many investors made massive gains from the industry. Cryptocurrency analysts have predicted 2023 will be a good year for the crypto industry and its investors. So every...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lack Volumes To Justify Caps, Says Santiment
Data from Santiment reveals both Bitcoin and Ethereum currently lack the trading volumes to justify their market caps. Bitcoin And Ethereum NVT Ratios Are Both Bearish Right Now. According to the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, both the bitcoin and ethereum networks will need to see a pickup in activity this...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Sharp 3.59% Drop
The bitcoin mining difficulty had adjusted upward for the majority of 2022, recording its highest correction in the same year. However, 2023 kicked off with a downtrend as the mining difficulty has begun to drop. A sharp drop in this metric recorded in the early hours of Tuesday could be the start of a trend reversal in this regard.
