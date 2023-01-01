Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Bay City’s Excited Goat Coffee Co. to open second location
BAY CITY, MI — The new year means a new store for Bay City’s Excited Goat Coffee Co. The Essexville-based coffee shop is preparing to open its second location in the first quarter of 2023. The new store will be located at 916 N. Euclid Ave., according to an announcement made via the Excited Goat’s Facebook page.
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
‘The time has come for you to change,’ judge tells Bay City teen who stabbed peers in large park fight
BAY CITY, MI — Describing himself as feeling “a little jittery, nervous,” a Bay City 16-year-old appeared before a judge to learn his penalty for participating in a large brawl at a public park that left four teens suffering from stab wounds. The judge ended up giving...
wsgw.com
Fire Damages Downtown Bay City Building
Fire officials in Bay City are investigating a commercial structure fire that occurred Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 A.M. to find smoke and flames coming inside the structure. The fire was put out quickly, though crews stayed on the scene for some time after to conduct overhaul operations.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
Grand Blanc High School's New Football Stadium Looks Great [PICS]
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes. This $1.1M home in Grand Blanc not only resembles a castle but also comes with a movie theatre, dance floor, stripper pole, interior sound system, 4 car garage with 2 additional spaces on lifts for parking/storage, and more. Grand Blanc...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
WNEM
Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas
In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
Birch Run police officer dies unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day
BIRCH RUN, MI — The Birch Run Police Department is mourning the loss one of its officers who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day. Officer Lawrence D. “Larry” Verga, 60, died at his Bad Axe home on Sunday, Jan. 1. Verga had been an officer with the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, having previously retired from the Michigan State Police after 29 years of service.
WWMT
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man
FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case
After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
wsgw.com
Essexville Police Looking for Suspect in 7-11 Robbery
Police in Essexville are looking for suspect in a Friday morning robbery. The incident occurred at the 7-11 at 101 Woodside Avenue around 3:00 A.M. Police say a suspect entered the store and asked the clerk, Paul Koperna, for change, then attacked him after the cash register opened. No weapon was used in the robbery. Koperna told police the suspect knocked him down after a brief struggle, then took about $300 in cash before leaving the store in a black sedan.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Former Genesee County Drain Commissioner Ken Hardin dies at 81
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Ken Hardin operated in a political world when he served as a county commissioner and later as county drain commissioner in the 1990s but those who worked with him remembered Hardin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, less for his politics and more for his good nature, straight-forward approach and common touch.
WNEM
Maintaining motivation to complete new year resolutions
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ‘New year, new me’ is a promise made by many every new year, but the motivation for continuing the resolution can sometimes only last for the first few weeks. Victoria Kwater, therapist and owner of Tri-County Mental Health said the key to keeping your...
wsgw.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
Comments / 0