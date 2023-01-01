ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Banana 101.5

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
Fire Damages Downtown Bay City Building

Fire officials in Bay City are investigating a commercial structure fire that occurred Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 A.M. to find smoke and flames coming inside the structure. The fire was put out quickly, though crews stayed on the scene for some time after to conduct overhaul operations.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building

BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas

In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
Birch Run police officer dies unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day

BIRCH RUN, MI — The Birch Run Police Department is mourning the loss one of its officers who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day. Officer Lawrence D. “Larry” Verga, 60, died at his Bad Axe home on Sunday, Jan. 1. Verga had been an officer with the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, having previously retired from the Michigan State Police after 29 years of service.
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man

FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case

After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
Essexville Police Looking for Suspect in 7-11 Robbery

Police in Essexville are looking for suspect in a Friday morning robbery. The incident occurred at the 7-11 at 101 Woodside Avenue around 3:00 A.M. Police say a suspect entered the store and asked the clerk, Paul Koperna, for change, then attacked him after the cash register opened. No weapon was used in the robbery. Koperna told police the suspect knocked him down after a brief struggle, then took about $300 in cash before leaving the store in a black sedan.
Maintaining motivation to complete new year resolutions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ‘New year, new me’ is a promise made by many every new year, but the motivation for continuing the resolution can sometimes only last for the first few weeks. Victoria Kwater, therapist and owner of Tri-County Mental Health said the key to keeping your...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash

A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
