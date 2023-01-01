ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Calls 2022 A Year Of 'Confusion And Then Clarity' Following Kody Split

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Liecs_0k0Kj90j00
@therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown is ringing in the new year after a rollercoaster 2022. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 31, to reflect on the difficult ups and downs while looking forward to what this upcoming year may have in store for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUBk1_0k0Kj90j00
@therealmeribrown/Instagram

"Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022," she captioned a selfie. "A year of challenges and personal growth , a year of confusion and then clarity. A year of clearing out the old to make room for the new."

"A year of finding myself again and knowing who has my back," she continued. "A year of travel, new friends, new businesses, epic adventures, fabulous memories, and divine interventions."

SISTER WIVES' KODY BROWN CONSIDERED GETTING BACK TOGETHER WITH EX MERI AFTER SHE MADE HIM RICE KRISPIES TREATS

"A year so full of realizations and forward movement and setting the stage for the most amazing 2023," she added. "I'm here for it all. Thank you 2022, here I come 2023!"

Fans flooded the comments section, praising her for her recent split from Kody and showering her with well wishes for the the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5NC8_0k0Kj90j00
@therealmeribrown/Instagram

One user wrote, "You look amazing. I think clarity has given you peace and it shows all over you. The stress in your face is gone," while another added, "Oh my. Everyone looks so much better younger and happier once they leave Kody. God bless!!!"

HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT As OK! previously reported, the first installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special revealed some hard truths for Meri — namely that despite hoping for a romantic reconciliation with her husband of more than 30 years, unbeknownst to her, the father-of-18 had not thought of them as a married couple for a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRghH_0k0Kj90j00
@therealmeribrown/Instagram

"I don't really consider myself married to Meri," he revealed in the Sunday, December 18, episode. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument from me."

However, Meri claimed she'd never heard Kody say that to her personally, leaving her dumbfounded by the shocking announcement.

"It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'" she said at the time. "He just made the decision."

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Flagstaff After Not Celebrating Christmas With Kody

Settling back in. After spending the holiday season away from her ex-husband Kody Brown, Janelle Brown is back in Flagstaff, Arizona. Taking to social media to share her experience with the ongoing “travel drama” plaguing the United States, Janelle shared that her trip to North Carolina would be extended by a “few extra days,” letting her soak in the sun and time with her daughter, Madison Brown. Notably absent from her festivities was Kody, whom Janelle shares six children with.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Questioning' Her Marriage To Kody After Christine & Janelle's Exit, Spills Source

Say it ain't so! After Christine and Janelle Brown left Kody following more than 25 years together, respectively, Robyn is likely having second thoughts about sticking around herself. While Kody remains happy in one of this two remaining marriages, his fourth wife — dubbed his "favorite" by Sister Wives fans — isn't feeling so stable in their union anymore."It's all a mess," a source spilled to a news publication. "Kody is happy with Robyn and that’s what he’s concentrating on, but who knows how long that will ultimately last?" FEELING HERSELF! JANELLE BROWN GUSHES OVER WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY AFTER LEAVING...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody Brown May Marry New Wives To Supplement Income After Claiming The Only Thing He's 'Afraid' Of Is 'Poverty'

The Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired on Sunday, November 18, revealed the only thing that Kody Brown truly fears is poverty. Despite starting the hit TLC series with four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44 — the Brown family patriarch admitted he is currently only still in a relationship with his fourth wife. Following the surprising revelations, fans took to social media to speculate on how the father-of-18 would keep his worst nightmare from coming true after losing the three women who all seemingly provided separate sources of income to the big family.WHERE DOES...
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos

Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

178K+
Followers
6K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy