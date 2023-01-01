ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Baby Rowe is first baby born at Piedmont Walton in 2023

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) – Amie Danielle Rowe and Justin Allen Rowe began 2023 with a special addition to their family, Colton Aiden Rowe, born at 12.35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Piedmont Walton in Monroe. According to Sarah Teach with Piedmont Healthcare, Colton weighed in...
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Avery Waters Davidson

Mrs. Avery Waters Davidson, age 79, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Davidson's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood...
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

Robert Lewis Binns

Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Robert Lewis Binns, age 62, of Winder, Georgia, who passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Binns was born in Atlanta, Georgia, a son to the late Paul E. Binns II and the late Bobbie Marie Merck Binns. Mr. Binns was an Assistant State Transportation Data Administrator with the Georgia Department of Transportation and was a member of Free Chapel – Gainesville Campus. Mr. Binns was also a veteran of the United States Army.
WINDER, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE

