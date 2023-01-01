ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger Stalked His Victims For Weeks, Was Meticulous About DNA Trail: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Bryan Kohberger Photo Credit: Mac Bullock

The 28-year-old criminology student accused of killing the four University of Idaho students stalked them for weeks leading up to the slayings and then was meticulous about not leaving fingerprints behind, according to a new report by the Daily Mail.

Bryan Kohberger's cell phone pings "followed [the victims'] every move for weeks," a source told the outlet, noting their locations matched up on multiple occasions. Kohberger also allegedly wore gloves in public places following the killings, the source tells Daily Mail.

While Kohberger was arrested during a raid of his family's Pocono Mountains home on Friday, Dec. 30, police have not disclosed a motive for the killings or if Kohberger even personally knew his victims, Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The three sorority sisters and Kernodle's boyfriend were brutally stabbed dead at an off-campus sorority house in Moscow, Idaho in early November.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

Phyllis Burris
1d ago

Sources stated that 2 of the girls told friends that they contacted Police about 2 guys stalking them & Police spoke with 2 men who denied stalking them. Duhhh. Do u really think Psychopath Stalker is going to admit to stalking before murdering their victims? Anytime women try to file Police reports stating we are being stalked, police state there is no merit to the incident. Most Police officers are men & have zero training in domestic violence & truthfully.... Police are trained to solve crimes after the fact. Police do not have training to prevent crimes, only investigate after a crime committed. And Police seem to believe men who lie & embellish the truth vs. women who are being stalked.

Reply(1)
4
Bret Allen
2d ago

so, no mention of police giving this information. just an anonymous sorce🤔 my sorce said he sprout bat wing, when the moon is full

Reply
2
Lalayla Knows
2d ago

If he’s found guilty just throw him under the jail, and really that’s too good for him.

Reply
4
 

