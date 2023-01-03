ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Scores Monday January Record With $21M+, 4-Day Rises To $88M, Looks To Best Blumhouse’s ‘M3GAN’ Opening – Tuesday AM Update

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCBBd_0k0KikQS00

TUESDAY AM UPDATE: . 20th Century Studios/Lightstorm/Disney’s Avatar : The Way of Water came out of New Year’s weekend on a roll scoring the best January Monday ever with $21.1M , ahead of American Sniper ‘s Jan. 19 day back in 2015 of $17.9M. The 4-day run was $88M for the James Cameron directed sequel, -8% from its 4-day Christmas weekend, with a running total of $446.1M , 1% ahead of its comp Rogue One: A Star Wars Story through its first 18 days. It’s also ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘s eight weekend running total of $439.5M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhEbU_0k0KikQS00
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.

Industry estimates believe that Avatar 2 ‘s fourth weekend will be between $25M-$30M beating new wide release, Universal/Blumhouse’s PG-13 genre title M3GAN which is looking at $17M , despite tracking have that film higher in the lower $20Ms . Showtimes start Thursday at 5PM. Young females under 25 are the prime demo.

Avatar 2 ‘s Monday is well ahead of Rogue One ‘s $15.9M January 2 Monday (back in 2017) and 34% ahead of its 4-day of $65.5M. Avatar 2 ‘s Monday beats the first January Monday of Spider-Man: No Way Home ($7.9M), Force Awakens ($8M) and Last Jedi ($14.2M). Global is at $1.44 billion .

Second belonged to Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with a second 3-day and 4-day respectively of $16.8M , +35%, and $22.6M for a running 13-day total of $67M .

Wakanda Forever was 3rd with a 3 and 4 day of $4.8M and $6.3M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlaBo_0k0KikQS00
BABYLON , © Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Tri-Star/Compelling Pictures/Black Label Media’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody was second 3-day of $4M , -16%, and 4-day of $5.1M and running total of $15.8M .

Paramount’s second weekend of Babylon posted $2.6M , -28%, 4-day of $3.38M and running 11-day total of $10.79M .

MONDAY AM UPDATE: Sunday came in stronger for Avatar: The Way of Water than Disney expected, grossing a great $24.4M to what was thought to be $21M. That’s the third biggest New Year’s Day haul of all-time after The Force Awakens ($34.3M) and James Cameron’s first Avatar ($25.2M). Avatar 2 ‘s New Year’s Day was even bigger than that of Spider-Man: No Way Home ($23.1M) last year.

The third weekend of the James Cameron title rises to $66.8M , +6% from its Christmas weekend, with a 4-day of $86.3M. By the end of today, it’s expected that Avatar 2 will pass the $440.9M 18-day total of Rogue One with $444.4M . Why is that such a big deal? Because that 2016 Star Wars prequel has been used as the comp for this mega-tentpole, which was slower out of the gate than tracking initially forecasted. 2016 was the last time that Christmas fell on a Sunday, and New Year’s Day 2017 too.

Avatar 2 ‘s $24.4M Sunday also bests Rogue One ‘s New Year’s Day gross of $16.7M.

SUNDAY AM, NEW YEAR’S DAY: While New Year’s Eve is typically a better moviegoing day than Christmas Eve, business was still down yesterday at -27% from Friday for all movies. That’s a similar decline to last weekend’s Friday-to-Christmas Eve (-26%). However, New Year’s Eve made more than Christmas Eve, $27.9M to $22.2M. Moviegoing is expected to be +19% on New Year’s Day today, and there will be an extra cushion in Monday, Jan. 2, as many typically have off in honor of the Sunday holiday. Per our sources, weather wasn’t an issue this weekend.

Disney/20th/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water did $18M yesterday, taking its running total to $400M . Revised 3-day is $63.4M (+2% from last weekend, great), and 4-day is $82.4M , for a new domestic cume by EOD Monday of $440.5M . If those Disney estimates stick, Avatar 2 will be $400K shy of Rogue One ‘s running total through its first 18 days. It took Rogue One another two weeks before it crossed the half billion mark stateside, the pic’s final total being $532.1M.

Through end of Sunday, Disney is reporting a $1.37 billion running global total for Avatar 2. Also by Monday, the 3D spectacle will pass the running domestic box office of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ( $439.6M ). By hitting $400M yesterday, Avatar 2 officially becomes the third Disney title to cross that threshold after Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2 for 2022.

Rivals got excited and over-forecasted Avatar 2 for the 3-day and 4-day stretch, believing Saturday would be a $19.6M-$19.8M day. Again, today and Monday could put the James Cameron-directed, Jon Landau-produced sequel back on course to wild money.

Imax auditoriums added $8.4M to this weekend’s gross, -6% from last weekend, and repping 13.2% of 3-day ticket sales. Imax has racked up $55.3M from Avatar 2 so far in North America.

Sony’s A Man Called Otto at four NYC and LA sites is looking at $60K for the 3-day ($15K theater average) and a 4-day of $75K .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH80V_0k0KikQS00
WOMEN TALKING © Orion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

The second weekend of United Artists Releasing’s Women Talking at 8 sites did $42K , +3%, with a 4-day of $53K and running total of $159K . Next weekend, the Sarah Polley-directed drama goes to 30 runs in ten markets, with another expansion on Jan. 13. The pic is 89% certified fresh with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88% audience score. Polley’s screenplay and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score are up for Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The rest of the weekend is as follows:

1) Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis/20th) 4,202 theaters, Fri $24.4M (+27%), Sat $18M Sun $21M Mon $18.95M 3-day $63.4M (+2%)/4-day $82.4M /Total: $440.5M / Wk 3
2) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Uni) 4,121 (+22) theaters, Fri $6.5M (+70%)  Sat $4.66M Sun $5.1M Mon $5.4M 3-day $16.3M (+31%), 4-day $21.7M /Total $66.1M /Wk 2

3) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Dis) 2,310 (+60) theaters, Fri $1.82M (+82%) Sat $1.3M Sun $1.7M Mon $1.67M 3 day $4.83M (+38%)/4-day $6.5M/ Total $439.6M /Wk 8

4) I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Sony) 3,625 theaters, Fri $1.46M (-27%) Sat $1.22M Sun $1.59M Mon $1.15M 3-day $4.25M (-11%) 4-day $5.4M /Total $16M Wk 2

5) Babylon (Par) 3,351 (+8) theaters Fri $935K (-36%) Sat $730K Sun $1.06M Mon $900K 3-day $2.7M (-24%) 4-day $3.6M /Total $11M /Wk 2

6) Violent Night (Uni) 2,563 (+1) Fri $820K Sat $560K Sun $750K Mon $540K 3-day $2.1M (-39%) 4-day $2.67M Total $48M /Wk 5

7) The Whale (A24) 623 (+20) theaters, Fri $491,5K (+64%), Sat $372,9K Sun $466,1K Mon $419,5K 3-day $1.33M (+28%) 4-day $1.75M Total $6.2M /Wk 4

8) Fabelmans (Uni/Amb) 1,149 (+27) theaters, Fri $320K (+157%) Sat $400K Sun $420K Mon $360K 3 day $1.14M (+53%), 4-day $1.5M Total $12.5M /Wk 8

9) The Menu (Sea) 860 (+20) theaters, Fri $386K (+121%) Sat $279K Sun $405K Mon $330K 3-day $1.07M (+58%) 4-Day $1.4M Total $36.4M /Wk 7

10.) Strange World (Dis) 1,240 (-150) theaters, Fri $201K (+39%) Sat $157K Sun $180K Mon $209K 3-day $538K (+30%), 4-day $747K , Total $37.2M /Wk 6

SATURDAY AM: Avatar: The Way of Water is looking fantastic in its third weekend after Friday beat its own evening estimates with $24.4M , +27% from a week ago. That puts the James Cameron movie on a run for a $67.8M 3-day weekend, +7% from last weekend’s Christmas period, and a potential 4-day between $87M-$92M per industry estimates.

On the high end of that range, Avatar 2 could see a 4% dip from its Dec. 23-26 take of $95.6M. In that range, Avatar 2 by Monday would outstrip the 18-day running total of its comp, 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which had $440.9M by that point in time with a total between $450M-$446M . By Monday, Avatar 2 also could best the running total of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , that pic rising its total to $440M. One conservative estimate has Avatar 2 ‘s third sesh at $77M over 4 days, which would get it to $435.1M , and see it 1% behind Rogue One by EOD Monday.

Avatar 2 is ringing in a healthy New Year for exhibition with a total overall domestic weekend marketplace of $104.2M, which is 5% higher than New Year’s weekend 2022, when Spider-Man: No Way Home led all titles to $98.9M.

RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $810M Overseas On Way To $1.3B+ Global Through Sunday

Together with a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘s eighth Friday of $1.8M, Disney, along with all the money from its Searchlight and 20th Century Studios titles, rises to $1.96 billion at the 2022 domestic box office. You can read more about our look back at the box office year here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ifd8I_0k0KikQS00
AMC Burbank 16 (AP)

Even though we could see a 2023 box office year of $9 billion, +22%, and despite the success of Avatar 2 here, Wall Street has been hard on the No. 1 movie circuit AMC, with the exhibitor ending 2022 with a share price of $4.07, down by more than 80% from its $34.30 annual high. That comes in the wake of AMC planning a reverse stock split and $110M sale of its premium APE equity. It’s clear the street is assessing the exhibitor from its debt and profit standpoints, and not the future rebound of the industry. They should know that AMC ruled the 2022 domestic marketplace as the No. 1 theater chain with more than $1.7 billion (23% marketshare) per industry calculations, ahead of No. 2 Regal, which did $1.2 billion (16.4% marketshare). The AMC Burbank will be the highest-grossing theater with around $18M in box office for the year, followed by AMC Empire at No. 2 theater in the U.S. with $14.5M.

RELATED: 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled By 33 Tentpoles, But How Does Hollywood Prevent Original Adult Pics From Falling Into Further Jeopardy?

Los Angeles was the top market for moviegoing in 2022, grossing $571M+ (8% total market share), with New York coming in at No. 2 with $446M+ in ticket sales (6.3% total market share). Dallas was a standout market for the year — and during the entire pandemic — ranking third for the year with $226M in box office (3.2% total market share).

Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish remains the runner-up at the holiday box office with a $6.46M Friday, +70% from a week ago, $15.95M 3-day, +28%, a 4-day $21.1M and a running total of $65.5M .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpFfG_0k0KikQS00

Tom Hanks tries to ignore his new neighbor Mariana Treviño in ‘A Man Called Otto’ (Sony)

Sony’s limited release of the Tom Hanks drama A Man Called Otto , played four exclusive runs including AMC Century City and The Grove in LA and AMC Lincoln Square and Regal Union Square in NYC for a $23K Friday, and what looks to be a 3-day of $55K and 4-day of $70K . The 3-day theater average looks to be $13,750 .

The rest of the box office is as follows for December 30, 2022-January 2, 2023:

1) Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis/20th) 4,202 theaters, Fri $24.4M (+27%), 3-day $67.8M (+7%)/4-day $87M-$92M /Total: $450M-$446M / Wk 3

2) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Uni) 4,121 (+22) theaters, Fri $6.46M (+70%)  3-day $15.95M (+28%), 4-day $21.1M /Total $65.5M /Wk 2

3) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Dis) 2,310 (+60) theaters, Fri $1.82M (+82%) 3 day $5M (+43%)/4-day $6.7M/ Total $439.8M /Wk 8

4) I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Sony) 3,625 theaters, Fri $1.46M (-27%) 3-day $4.1M (-13%) 4-day $5.2M /Total $15.8M Wk 2

5) Babylon (Par) 3,351 (+8) theaters Fri $935K (-36%) 3-day $3M (-17%) 4-day $4M /Total $11.4M /Wk 2

6) Violent Night (Uni) 2,563 (+1) Fri $810K (-15%)  3-day $2.1M (-39%) 4-day $2.67M Total $48M /Wk 5

7) The Whale (A24) 623 (+20) theaters, Fri $491,5K (+64%), 3-day $1.5M 4-day $2M Total $6.4M /Wk 4

8) The Menu (Sea) 860 (+20) theaters, Fri $386K (+121%) 3-day $1.03M (+47%) 4-Day $1.3M Total $36.3M /Wk 7

9) Fabelmans (Uni/Amb) 1,149 (+27) theaters, Fri $320K (+157%) 3 day $980K (+31%), 4-day $1.27M Total $12.3M /Wk 8

10.) Strange World (Dis) 1,240 (-150) theaters, Fri $201K (+39%) 3-day $504K (+17%), 4-day $700K , Total $37.2M /Wk 6

FRIDAY PM UPDATE: Avatar The Way of Water ‘s 3rd Friday is on its way to $22M+ , which is up 15% from its second Friday of $19.2M a week ago and will put the sequel’s 15-day total at around $380M . Today’s gross is also bigger than Rogue One ‘s third Friday of $18.2M. This looks to be shaping up for a third 3-day weekend of $57M , -10%, and 4-day of $75M , maybe even a bit more at 4,202 theaters. By EOD Monday, Jan. 2, the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm movie hopes to stand at $433.1M stateside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcAcX_0k0KikQS00

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, (Universal Pictures)

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is eyeing a second Friday of $5.3M, +39% from a week ago, for a 3-day of $13.3M (+7%), 4-day of $17.7M at 4,121 theaters, and a running total through 13 days of $62.1M , -33% behind Sing 2 versus the same point in time.

Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in its 8th Friday is seeing around $1.6M , a 3-day of $4.7M (+33%), 4-day of $6.4M and running total in its 8th weekend of $439.3M . The sequel is in play at 2,310 theaters.

Sony/Compelling Pictures/Black Label Media’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody is seeing a second Friday of $1.3M, -35%, and a second weekend of $3.7M , -22% and 4-day of $4.9M for an 11-day total of $15.4M . The Whitney Houston biopic is booked at 3,625 theaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e118z_0k0KikQS00

BABYLON: Li Jun Li (center), Jovan Adepo (right) (Paramount)

Paramount/C2’s Babylon at 3,351 theaters is seeing $850K today, $2.9M for its second weekend, -19%, and a 4-day of $3.3M raising its 11-day total $10.7M . The movie will soon surpass the lifetime domestic total of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, a dark, R-rated high brow adult title from last Christmas which finaled at $11.3M. Nightmare Alley was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture.

PREVIOUS FRIDAY AM: It was another $20M day for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, so big that it was the biggest regular box office Thursday of the year ahead of the sequel’s Dec. 22 take of $14.6M and Top Gun: Maverick ‘s June 2 gross. The movie’s running total is $358M stateside with a 3-day expected to be around $50M and will cross the $400M threshold on New Year’s Day per box office sources. New Year’s Eve Saturday isn’t expected to be as depressed as Christmas Eve was a week ago.

To date, the Disney/20th Century Studios/Lightstorm movie has the following daily 2022 records: top and second grossing Thursday, the 2nd and 3rd highest Mondays of the year, the 1st and 2nd highest Tuesdays, and 1st and 3rd highest Wednesday.

Total Thursday global was $67.9M. Overseas B.O. total cume is $810.6M –surpassing Top Gun: Maverick ‘s $770M to become the No. 1 international release of 2022 and No. 2 MPA title abroad in the pandemic era. Ongoing worldwide total for Avatar 2 is $1.168 billion .

We hear Comscore is down this AM, preventing others from reporting numbers. Disney didn’t have any problems, clearly.

We’ll have more updates for you as they come.



More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BAFTA Longlists: Netflix’s Record Haul For ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Is Another Triumph For International Movies But Things Are Quieter For Amazon & Apple

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards longlists were unveiled this morning, and an unexpected frontrunner emerged in Netflix’s wartime epic All Quiet On The Western Front. The German-language film led the pack, appearing in 15 categories. The film was longlisted in all nine technical categories and nabbed an impressive set of appearances on the Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay lists alongside a Film Not In English language nod. Directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger, the film is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The film tells the story of a young German soldier, played by Felix...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10

Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed. A...
Deadline

Sony Dates Legendary’s Bert Kreischer-Mark Hamill Pic ’The Machine’ For Memorial Day Weekend

Sony Pictures will open Legendary Pictures’ The Machine on May 26.  The Peter Atencio directed movie takes place 23 years after the original story that inspired it. In the pic, comedian-star Bert Kreischer faces a familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Women Talking’: Read The Screenplay By Sarah Polley That Takes On Remaking “A Broken World”

Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Should we stay, or should we go? This is the question asked by the women of an isolated religious community in the awards-contending drama Women Talking, written and directed by Sarah Polley.  Related Story ‘Women Talking’ Star Claire Foy: “Films Like This Need To Become Part Of Cinema, Not Some Sort Of Outreach” Related Story Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85 Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story The film from...
Deadline

AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street’ Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive

The second season of 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire are the latest shows to get caught up in Hollywood’s cost-cutting drive. AMC Networks has scrapped both shows after revealing that it would take around $400M of content write downs. They form part of the company’s one-time write-off last year. Related Story TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond Related Story Cineworld Won't Sell Assets Individually, Says No Talks With AMC Related Story 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' To Be Simulcast Across All AMC Networks Channels; Companion Doc Set It comes after Deadline revealed that the company wouldn’t proceed with a second season of...
Deadline

Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'” she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

NFL Will Not Resume Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL has decided the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that ended after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled.  Related Story Damar Hamlin Asks Docs "Did We Win?"; Medical Team Confirms "Substantial Improvement" – Update Related Story 'Monday Night Football' Viewership Surged Amid Coverage Of Tragic Damar Hamlin Collapse Related Story Shannon Sharpe Confronts 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet: "I Cannot Even Get Through A Monologue Without You Interrupting" Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs of his decision earlier Thursday after consulting both teams and the NFL Players...
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts New Video Of “Amazing Spa Day”: First Shower & Shampoo Since Accident

Jeremy Renner has posted a new video on social media showing the bruised, battered and swollen actor getting a shampoo and enjoying an “amazing spa day” in his hospital room with his sister and mother. See the video below. Today’s tweet marks Renner’s first video message since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday. The hospital room video is captioned, “A not no great ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” In the video, Renner can be heard commenting that the spa day brought his first shower in a week. “Gross,” he adds. More from DeadlineJeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health UpdateJeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff's Press Conference Detailing "Tragic Accident" With Sno-CatJeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive CareBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Deadline

Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

WWE Confirms Vince McMahon Return; Former CEO Ejects Three From Board, Two Others Resign

WWE today confirmed the return of Vince McMahon to its board and said it’s removed three directors to make room for the former CEO and two of his allies. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said WWE chair and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” McMahon signaled his return yesterday but said he doesn’t intend for it “to have...
Deadline

‘61st Street’ Team “Working Hard To Find A Home It Deserves” After AMC Cancellation

Following the sudden cancelation of AMC Network’s 61st Street on Thursday, executive producers confirm the series is looking for a new home. Seasons 1 and 2 were shot simultaneously but only its freshman season aired in its entirety last spring. It was originally ordered as part of a two-season pickup. Related Story AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street' Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive Related Story Sci-Fi Comedy Series 'Demascus' Axed At AMC Related Story 'Invitation To A Bonfire' Showrunner Rachel Caris Love Is Hopeful Drama Dropped By AMC Will Find A New Home The company scrapped 61st Street as...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out On TikTok Video

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, has come out in real life as gay. Posting to TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Schnapp wrote that friends and family were supportive. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’” He added in a lip synch, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” Schnapp added in the caption to his video, Schnapp, “I guess I’m...
Deadline

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Charges Tossed As Second Criminal Trial Looms

Throughout Danny Masterson’s rape trial last year, defense lawyers sought repeatedly to have almost all mention of the Church of Scientology and “the prosecution’s insinuations of drugging” drinks scratched out of the courtroom proceedings. With a second criminal trial poised to start later this year against the That ‘70s Show star after getting a hung jury on November 30, a newly filed motion to dismiss all counts makes it very clear the defense now views neither Masterson’s controversial faith nor his beverage selection as points of contention. As the 16-page document pinpoints, it’s the Jane Does and the law of averages...
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: MTV Cuts Episodes To One Hour In Season 15

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race is going back to airing 60-minute episodes following the MTV show’s “supersized” two-episode premiere on January 6 at 8 p.m. Episodes of the hit reality competition series were 90 minutes from Season 10 to Season 14. The news follows the announcement of MTV’s newest series The Real Friends of WeHo premiering on January 20 at 9 p.m. following RuPaul’s Drag Race. The reason for the shortened episodes is to lean into the opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise to launch a new series like The Real Friends of WeHo, sources close...
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy