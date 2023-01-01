RGV police stressed safety for this weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across the Rio Grande Valley prepared for celebrations, reminding the public to stay safe during festivities.

Authorities issued statements that emphasize the prohibition of presence of fireworks inside of city limits, as seen on the Harlingen PD, San Benito PD and Edinburg PD Facebook page.

Police advised the public to not fire any celebratory gunfire during the festivities as they are illegal and dangerous, San Benito PD stated.

With many upcoming celebrations, officials remind the public under any circumstances to not drink and drive. Driving under the influence can cause an accident, as well as a fine up to $2,000.

Brownsville PD suggest if you have been drinking to call a taxi, Uber, Lyft or have a designated driver and be aware of Cameron County’s No Refusal Policy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.