ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

How To Cope With Trypophobia

By Joanna Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mqxj_0k0KiH1V00

Trypophobia is a condition characterized by fear or discomfort with patterns or clusters of small holes, per the Cleveland Clinic . Although the condition isn't classified as a mental disorder, it can cause significant distress for those who experience it, says Psych Central . Healthline notes that the name was first coined on an internet forum in 2005 and is a combination of the Greek words "trypa," which means "punching or drilling holes," and "phobia," which means "fear or aversion."

Various things can trigger it. This includes images of seed pods, bubbles, beehives, sponges, and objects with small holes or patterns, such as honeycombs (via MedicalNewsToday ). Some people may experience trypophobia in response to real-life objects or situations, while others may experience it in response to images or videos. It's important to note that trypophobia triggers may vary from person to person, and what triggers trypophobia for one person may not trigger it for another.

According to Psych Central, people with trypophobia mainly experience intense disgust rather than terror. However, an extreme level of fear has been reported in some cases.

Causes Of Trypophobia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtTAc_0k0KiH1V00

The exact cause of trypophobia isn't well understood, and research on the condition is limited. Some experts believe that trypophobia may be related to an evolutionary response to patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps, as many of the things that trigger trypophobia are associated with danger or illness in nature, says the Cleveland Clinic . For example, poison dart frogs are known to produce patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps, and are potentially dangerous to humans, says Healthline . Other theories suggest that trypophobia may be related to past traumatic experiences, genetics, or the presence of other mental disorders, explains Psych Central . They note that major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder are the two mental disorders most commonly associated with trypophobia.

Symptoms of trypophobia may include anxiety, fear, disgust, and discomfort when exposed to trypophobia triggers, says MedicalNewsToday . In some cases, trypophobia may cause panic attacks or avoidance behaviors (via Healthline ).

Tips To Manage Trypophobia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fhtO_0k0KiH1V00

According to MedicalNewsToday , there's currently no treatment for trypophobia. However, a few strategies may help you cope with the condition. First, it's important to educate yourself about the condition. Learning more about trypophobia and its symptoms might help you understand why you feel a certain way. Talking to a trusted friend or family member about your trypophobia and how it affects you might also help relieve the burden.

If your trypophobia is causing significant distress or impacting your daily life, it may be helpful to seek support from a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor, who can help you to identify the root cause of your trypophobia and develop strategies for coping with the condition. A mental health professional may also use a variety of approaches -- including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), exposure therapy, and relaxation techniques like deep breathing -- to help you manage your trypophobia and reduce your distress. According to Psych Central , CBT helps you manage distorted thoughts that might stem from any past trauma. Also, gradual exposure helps you face your trypophobia triggers in a controlled and safe environment, per the source. This way, you can gradually build a tolerance to your triggers and reduce your fear and discomfort.

Read this next: Myths You Should Stop Believing About Mental Health

Comments / 9

Related
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
verywellmind.com

What Is Somniphobia?

People with somniphobia experience excessive worry surrounding sleep, may have trouble concentrating during the day, may delay going to sleep, and may experience physical sensations like rapid heartbeat and nausea when faced with the prospect of going to sleep. Phobias like somniphobia are common in the population: 12.5% of people...
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Healthline

What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?

Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
parentingforbrain.com

50+ Things Narcissistic Mothers Say and Why They Say Them

| What is a Narcissistic Mother | Things Narcissistic Mothers Say |. Having to deal with a narcissistic mother is more than just dealing with her demanding and controlling behavior. They often say hurtful things that undermine your self-esteem. Growing up with a narcissistic parent can be a nightmare. Mothers...
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy