Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Centre Daily
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
Centre Daily
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?
For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earned Lofty Incentive in Win vs. Jets
While both quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll downplayed the revenge narrative when the Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Jets in Week 17, beating their former team undoubtedly felt pretty good. This was especially the case when you consider how important the win was for the Seahawks to...
Centre Daily
Jerry Rosburg Shares Vision for What Broncos’ Next HC Will Inherit
Despite it being just a little over a week, the sight of Nathaniel Hackett coaching the Denver Broncos seems like a faded dream. Or nightmare, depending on one's disposition. The damage Hackett inflicted can be counted in the Broncos' single-digit win total of this crippled campaign. In the wake of yet another head coach being fired, the organizational shockwaves will reverberate more deeply when the season concludes and the complicated reset begins.
Centre Daily
Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions
The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Know Playoff Outcome By End of Browns Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, if able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, will know their playoff fate shortly after their Week 18 game. The NFL has released the final regular season schedule, which has all three playoff-deciders for Pittsburgh slotted at the same time. Fans will be looking for two...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023
Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
Centre Daily
Can Giants Snap Road Game Losing Streak vs. Eagles, and Other Week 18 Storylines
The 2022 NFL regular season is about to end this weekend. Still, for the New York Giants, this weekend's game at the Philadelphia Eagles is a good tuneup ahead of Big Blue's upcoming venture to the postseason since 2016. The Giants haven't won at Philadelphia in a long while--Week 8...
Centre Daily
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
Centre Daily
Commanders Injury Update: DE Montez Sweat Among 7 Starters Missing Practice Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have nothing to play for in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. But you can bet the players on the field Sunday will go out looking to leave with a winning feeling as their take-home gift from a disappointing season all around. And as...
Centre Daily
‘My Nephew is Fighting’: Bills’ Damar Hamlin Update; $6 Million to Toy Drive
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is "fighting'' as he remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday night. "I know he’s still here and I know he’s fighting," Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told ESPN on Tuesday night. The Bills’...
Centre Daily
Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Centre Daily
Two Cleveland Browns Starters Out of Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Steelers Game
Cleveland Browns may be down a pair of starters in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin did not practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said the players would be monitored. Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury as he...
Centre Daily
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Patriots Postponement a ‘Possibility’ as Damar Hamlin Recovers?
As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in Cincinnati after going into cardiac arrest Monday, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are still slated to play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a Week 18 matchup. But after Monday's Bills-Bengals game was postponed in the first quarter following Hamlin's...
Comments / 0