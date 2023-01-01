ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
Arlington business owners reap benefits from Cotton Bowl crowds

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, fans filed out of AT&T Stadium and headed to Arlington bars and restaurants – helping local businesses still recovering from the pandemic.For 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge owner JP Hunter, every sports event in Arlington is great for business."Usually when the game lets out we usually have a crowd of people," said Hunter.And the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is no exception. "Every event honestly that's in the area is a bit of a success story for us, every time we get to see people it's always fun because we get...
Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin

Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
