After a year of content purging and cancellations, HBO Max saved one last cull for the new year. On December 31, the streamer removed 256 “Looney Tunes” shorts and three seasons of “The Flintstones,” IndieWire has confirmed. The “Looney Tunes” shorts were marketed as “Seasons” 16-31 on the platform. Released between 1950 and 2004, the removed shorts include some of the most acclaimed in the series, such as “What’s Opera, Doc?” and “Duck Amuck.” Seasons 4-6 of “The Flintstones,” consisting of 26 episodes each, were removed. Seasons 1-15 of “Looney Tunes,” a compilation of 255 shorts released between 1930 and 1949,...

16 MINUTES AGO