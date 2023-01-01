Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
So You Want to Be an Action Star. Can You Breathe Underwater?
If nothing else, Hollywood’s controversial superhero era has transformed countless, self-professed schlubs and klutzes into lean, mean fighting machines. Chris Pratt, Kumail Nanjiani, Brie Larsen and other actors have dropped selfies heard ’round the world while training for roles over the last few years. But the modern action...
Houston Chronicle
'Living': Finding out what lasts, before it's too late
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The central character in "Living" is nearly always addressed formally, as Mr. Williams. A longtime functionary in the public works department of the London County Council - played with masterful subtlety by Bill Nighy, who evinces hints of deep feeling beneath an outward frostiness - he is sometimes informally called Williams, but only behind his back. And he's Dad to the stuffy son and daughter-in-law (Barney Fishwick and Patsy Ferran) who share a suburban house with the widowed paper pusher.
Houston Chronicle
Baking with a creepy twist is this TikTok creator's year-round passion
Halloween happens only once a year, but Nikk Alcaraz refuses to wait a full 365 days for his favorite holiday. Fortunately for this expert crafter and serial baking enthusiast, no ghost is left behind in the time-bending world of TikTok. Known as Practical Peculiarities to his more than 900,000 followers...
256 ‘Looney Tunes’ Shorts, 3 Seasons of ‘The Flintstones’ Removed from HBO Max
After a year of content purging and cancellations, HBO Max saved one last cull for the new year. On December 31, the streamer removed 256 “Looney Tunes” shorts and three seasons of “The Flintstones,” IndieWire has confirmed. The “Looney Tunes” shorts were marketed as “Seasons” 16-31 on the platform. Released between 1950 and 2004, the removed shorts include some of the most acclaimed in the series, such as “What’s Opera, Doc?” and “Duck Amuck.” Seasons 4-6 of “The Flintstones,” consisting of 26 episodes each, were removed. Seasons 1-15 of “Looney Tunes,” a compilation of 255 shorts released between 1930 and 1949,...
Comments / 0