Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Centre Daily
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
Centre Daily
Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?
For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
Centre Daily
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Two Cleveland Browns Starters Out of Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Steelers Game
Cleveland Browns may be down a pair of starters in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin did not practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said the players would be monitored. Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury as he...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview
Heading into Week 18, the Vikings have been eliminated from being the number one seed in the NFC after their loss to Green Bay. However, they can still finish second in their conference with a win and a 49ers loss. The Bears have the second-worst record in football while riding...
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
Centre Daily
Best New York Giants Sportsbook Promos Codes, Bonuses & Boosts
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. At 13-3, the Eagles own the best record in the NFC and were the first team in football to qualify for the playoffs in Week 14. The Giants joined them in the postseason three weeks later, routing the Colts, 38-10, at MetLife Stadium, to improve to 9-6-1.
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023
Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
Centre Daily
Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17. Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:. Jarrett Stidham. Jarrett...
Centre Daily
South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James
In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team. Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.
Centre Daily
Lions Are Ready to Dominate NFC North
Dan Campbell may have summed up the 2022 season for the Detroit Lions best on the season finale of "Hard Knocks." The show, which documented the Lions' every move in training camp, introduced Campbell to a national audience on a grand scale. During his final appearance on screen, he was asked to describe the 2022 Lions before they played a regular season game.
Centre Daily
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earned Lofty Incentive in Win vs. Jets
While both quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll downplayed the revenge narrative when the Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Jets in Week 17, beating their former team undoubtedly felt pretty good. This was especially the case when you consider how important the win was for the Seahawks to...
Centre Daily
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
Centre Daily
Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Centre Daily
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Centre Daily
Jerry Rosburg Shares Vision for What Broncos’ Next HC Will Inherit
Despite it being just a little over a week, the sight of Nathaniel Hackett coaching the Denver Broncos seems like a faded dream. Or nightmare, depending on one's disposition. The damage Hackett inflicted can be counted in the Broncos' single-digit win total of this crippled campaign. In the wake of yet another head coach being fired, the organizational shockwaves will reverberate more deeply when the season concludes and the complicated reset begins.
