We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. At 13-3, the Eagles own the best record in the NFC and were the first team in football to qualify for the playoffs in Week 14. The Giants joined them in the postseason three weeks later, routing the Colts, 38-10, at MetLife Stadium, to improve to 9-6-1.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO