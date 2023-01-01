ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendel: Holiday balls end the year with some sparkle at local country clubs

By By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
 3 days ago

HAPPY New Year!

Many revelers were out and about Saturday night to bid farewell to 2022 and welcome in 2023 with champagne toasts, confetti, and noisemakers. Some folks are celebrating on Sunday, too, with good-luck dinners of pork and sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, cornbread, dumplings, grapes, and more.

Read about New Year's celebrations in my column this week. In the meantime, members at area country clubs were all gussied up for their holiday fancy dinners at elegant tables.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

