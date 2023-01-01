Wednesday may not have announced a second season quite yet, but rest assured, should the fan-favorite return for more kooky fun, it will likely remain in place on Netflix. Despite a report by The Independent, which suggested the Addams Family-inspired spinoff Wednesday could move to Prime Video for a yet-to-be-announced potential second season, IndieWire is seemingly refuting the claim. Per the initial report, it was insinuated that due to a recent deal with Amazon, Wednesday could be subject to a platform change because of its MGM ties.

23 HOURS AGO