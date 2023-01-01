Read full article on original website
Get Ready to Root for the Little Guy! 19 of the Best Underdog Movies of All Time
There's nothing like a seemingly outmatched hero to make you smile, cheer and cry at the movies. That's why we love underdog films, and why we're counting down our favorites right here!
Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
American actor Edward Norton has discovered that the real-life Pocahontas, the romanticized and mythologized 17th century daughter of a Native American chief, is his 12th great-grandmother. The Oscar-nominated star learned of his family connection to the woman who married Virginia settler John Rolfe on Tuesday's episode of the PBS genealogical...
Could ‘Wednesday’ Move Streamers for a Second Season?
Wednesday may not have announced a second season quite yet, but rest assured, should the fan-favorite return for more kooky fun, it will likely remain in place on Netflix. Despite a report by The Independent, which suggested the Addams Family-inspired spinoff Wednesday could move to Prime Video for a yet-to-be-announced potential second season, IndieWire is seemingly refuting the claim. Per the initial report, it was insinuated that due to a recent deal with Amazon, Wednesday could be subject to a platform change because of its MGM ties.
‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser Hints at Life or Death Stakes (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer. In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
‘CSI: Vegas’: Jay Lee Teases Chris’ Influencer & Work Lives Colliding
CSI: Vegas puts the spotlight on Chris Park (Jay Lee), when it turns out that knowledge he has from a side hustle is exactly what’s required to solve the case in the January 5 winter premiere. As a social media influencer himself (@ChrisSolves), the CSI is uniquely qualified to...
