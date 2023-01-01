Read full article on original website
Martha Sue (Wyatt) Moore
Martha Sue (Wyatt) Moore, age 83, of Knox, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Wintersong Village in Knox. She was born August 9, 1939 in Hopkins County, Kentucky to James Homer Wyatt and Myrtle Gladys (Brinkley) Wyatt. She is survived by her four children, Tonja Sue Gallagher (John) of Wheatfield, IN, James Robert Moore (Sue) of Glasgow, KY, Glenn Bradley Moore (Ava) of Texas and Charlotte Ann Bradbury (Blaine) of Knox, IN, four sisters, Linda Lou Larkins (Roger) of St. Charles, MO, Glenda Faye Miller of Portage, IN, Ruth Ann Belt (Jr) of Lowell, IN, and Romona Dean Yates (Donald) of Slaughters, KY, 13 Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild arriving in April 2023, 5 step children, many nieces and nephews and was loved by them all.
City of Knox to be Reimbursed for City Court Costs
The Knox City Council approved the interlocal agreement with Starke County involving Knox City Court during their meeting last week. Both city and county attorneys have confirmed the agreement involves the county reimbursing the city for the costs of Knox City Court bi-annually. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok thanked the county...
SCCF Awards Pop-Up Grants
The Starke County Community Foundation (SCCF) Ambassadors Club recently awarded a series of pop-up grants to show appreciation to local schools and help in assisting student needs. North Judson-San Pierre, Knox, and Oregon-Davis Schools were each awarded a $1,000 pop-up grant during the month of December. SCCF Ambassador Club members...
Knox School Board to Meet Tonight
The Knox School Board will be holding elections for 2023 officers during their meeting tonight. A board president, vice president and secretary will be up for nomination as the board is expected to fill these positions during tonight’s meeting. NEOLA policies reviewed during last month’s meeting will be up...
Knox City Police Department Fills Detective Position
The Knox City Police Department announced during the Knox Board of Works meeting last week Kenny Pfost has been hired as a detective. Chief of Police Harold Smith said Mr. Pfost will be the department’s detective to start the new year this week. Pfost is also the City of...
Republicans to Hold Caucus to Fill Starke County Council Seat
Starke County Republicans will be conducting a party caucus this month to fill the remainder of a term for Starke County Council at Large. Don Binkley has assumed the Office of Commissioner and will vacate his seat on the Starke County Council at Large. The County Council term ends on December 31 of this year.
Starke County Council Approves SCILL Center Security Updates
The Starke County Council heard from SCILL Executive Director Jim Hernandez during their meeting last month. Director Hernandez asked the council for funding to add a security system at the technology building. Hernandez stated the front door does not have measures in place to verify who enters the building. Cameras,...
Starke County Commissioners Appoint New Board President
The Starke County Commissioners re-organized their board during Monday’s meeting. Mark Gourley was appointed the county commissioner board president. Charles Chesak was appointed vice president and Don Binkley was appointed as the county commissioner secretary. Binkley vacated his seat on the Starke County Council at Large for the commissioner...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves Change in Insurance Costs
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board added the accurate cost to the corporation’s new insurance rates for 2023 during their December meeting. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin told WKVI News the corporation will cover the two percent increase. She said employees will not see any change in their insurance cost as the board unanimously voted to approve covering the cost.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office Recieves Body Armor Donation for K9 Cody
Starke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Cody has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to a Facebook post by the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity...
