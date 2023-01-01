Martha Sue (Wyatt) Moore, age 83, of Knox, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Wintersong Village in Knox. She was born August 9, 1939 in Hopkins County, Kentucky to James Homer Wyatt and Myrtle Gladys (Brinkley) Wyatt. She is survived by her four children, Tonja Sue Gallagher (John) of Wheatfield, IN, James Robert Moore (Sue) of Glasgow, KY, Glenn Bradley Moore (Ava) of Texas and Charlotte Ann Bradbury (Blaine) of Knox, IN, four sisters, Linda Lou Larkins (Roger) of St. Charles, MO, Glenda Faye Miller of Portage, IN, Ruth Ann Belt (Jr) of Lowell, IN, and Romona Dean Yates (Donald) of Slaughters, KY, 13 Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild arriving in April 2023, 5 step children, many nieces and nephews and was loved by them all.

