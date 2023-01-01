College Basketball round-up: Norse in sole possession of 1st in Horizon, NKU women fall on road, Thomas More teams record victories

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was given
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMe
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Ryle tops Highlands, Holy Cross advances past NCC in girls 9th Region All “A” quarters
The Raiders won their sixth straight in the series. But this one is the closest Highlands has come to ending that streak. Highlands (8-5) built a 41-33 lead over the Raiders (12-3) after freshman guard Kaylee Mills did a pump fake then hit a three-pointer with 3:57 left in the third quarter. But Ryle fought back and took the lead for good when freshman small forward Jaelyn Jones made a three-pointer with 3:56 left in the game.
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops round-up: Walton-Verona boys escape Williamstown in All “A” 8th Region opener, St. Henry advances in girls All “A” 9th Region
The Walton-Verona boys basketball team (9-3) found itself in a battle in the opening round of the All “A” 8th Region Tournament against the Williamstown Demons (7-6) at Gallatin County. Senior Carter Krohman hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Bearcats to a 74-71...
linknky.com
Conner stays hot, shoots past Holy Cross
For a while Tuesday, if Conner wasn’t knocking down 3-pointers from seemingly somewhere near Ritte’s Corner, the Cougars were hitting field goals while slipping and falling. Whether far or near, most of Conner’s shots went in against Holy Cross. That and a 17-3 first-quarter run led to a...
linknky.com
LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings
Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
linknky.com
Scott girls hold off Simon Kenton for rivalry win
The game of runs in this Kenton County rivalry girls basketball game saw the visitors make the last one. But the host Scott Eagles (8-4) made enough plays at the end to withstand it to beat the Simon Kenton Pioneers, 55-52. Scott has won four in a row and Simon Kenton (8-5) has split its last six games.
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
linknky.com
Thomas More University acquires Northern Kentucky Five Seasons Family Sports Club
Thomas More University is ringing in the new year with the acquisition of the Northern Kentucky Racquet Club, also known as the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility. The club, located at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, will continue to operate under the Five Seasons brand name. The acquisition comes as part of initiatives to expand the university’s geographic footprint and enhance student spaces. Adding Five Seasons increases Thomas More’s acreage by 9% and its facility’s square footage by 24%.
Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel
Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.
linknky.com
International delegates stop at Point Perk in Covington
During their 50th year, the Point/Arc has gone international, and they never even had to leave their Covington base. The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky selected several Congressional Office of International Leadership delegates from Tajikistan to participate in an exchange to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky last month.
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
Kettering couple helps Bengals fan scammed out of tickets get to game
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After hearing a Cincinnati man was scammed out of tickets to the Bengals vs. Bills game, a couple in Kettering stepped in to help him get to the game. Andrew Pettit from Cincinnati budgeted to buy tickets to Monday night’s Bengals game. He found a seller on Facebook, paid $260 for […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
linknky.com
Calling all artists: Kenton County looking for creatives
The Kenton County Public Library is seeking up to five artists or artist teams to gussy up new fiberglass benches to be installed around the county. The benches, shaped like books, will be painted from inspiration from a list of books provided by the library. The artwork must be an original interpretation and not directly from any imagery in or on the book. These public installations are intended to celebrate literacy and bring attention to the library’s public resources.
