Highland Heights, KY

College Basketball round-up: Norse in sole possession of 1st in Horizon, NKU women fall on road, Thomas More teams record victories

By G. Michael Graham
linknky.com
 3 days ago
linknky.com

Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Ryle tops Highlands, Holy Cross advances past NCC in girls 9th Region All “A” quarters

The Raiders won their sixth straight in the series. But this one is the closest Highlands has come to ending that streak. Highlands (8-5) built a 41-33 lead over the Raiders (12-3) after freshman guard Kaylee Mills did a pump fake then hit a three-pointer with 3:57 left in the third quarter. But Ryle fought back and took the lead for good when freshman small forward Jaelyn Jones made a three-pointer with 3:56 left in the game.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Conner stays hot, shoots past Holy Cross

For a while Tuesday, if Conner wasn’t knocking down 3-pointers from seemingly somewhere near Ritte’s Corner, the Cougars were hitting field goals while slipping and falling. Whether far or near, most of Conner’s shots went in against Holy Cross. That and a 17-3 first-quarter run led to a...
HEBRON, KY
linknky.com

LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings

Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Scott girls hold off Simon Kenton for rivalry win

The game of runs in this Kenton County rivalry girls basketball game saw the visitors make the last one. But the host Scott Eagles (8-4) made enough plays at the end to withstand it to beat the Simon Kenton Pioneers, 55-52. Scott has won four in a row and Simon Kenton (8-5) has split its last six games.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
NEWPORT, KY
The Spun

Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati

Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Thomas More University acquires Northern Kentucky Five Seasons Family Sports Club

Thomas More University is ringing in the new year with the acquisition of the Northern Kentucky Racquet Club, also known as the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility. The club, located at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, will continue to operate under the Five Seasons brand name. The acquisition comes as part of initiatives to expand the university’s geographic footprint and enhance student spaces. Adding Five Seasons increases Thomas More’s acreage by 9% and its facility’s square footage by 24%.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

International delegates stop at Point Perk in Covington

During their 50th year, the Point/Arc has gone international, and they never even had to leave their Covington base. The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky selected several Congressional Office of International Leadership delegates from Tajikistan to participate in an exchange to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky last month.
COVINGTON, KY
Jack Beavers

Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?

Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?
CINCINNATI, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Calling all artists: Kenton County looking for creatives

The Kenton County Public Library is seeking up to five artists or artist teams to gussy up new fiberglass benches to be installed around the county. The benches, shaped like books, will be painted from inspiration from a list of books provided by the library. The artwork must be an original interpretation and not directly from any imagery in or on the book. These public installations are intended to celebrate literacy and bring attention to the library’s public resources.
KENTON COUNTY, KY

