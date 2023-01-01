Read full article on original website
Steve W
3d ago
Time to take out the diapers...age limits.....and term limits...for all politicians.....sick of the diapers...the dementia....and the bs...from both...pathetic sides....WE...the citizens of the United States...are suffering...because of failing administration...on both sides....
miguel alvarez
3d ago
People, he's not running in 2024. He would of announced it by now. He's not fit to run our country now and definitely not fit to run it in 2024!
tim
3d ago
Joe ain't going to be facing nobody in 2024 because once they get through impeach and removing from Office he'll no longer be eligible to run for president
