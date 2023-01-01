Read full article on original website
Scott Watkins
3d ago
Overall Russian ineptitude, corruption and poor equipment is a big part of it. And that's normal for Russia in general .
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Putin Throwing Away Two Decades of Success in Ukraine War: Former Diplomat
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, explained Saturday how the floundering Ukraine war could tarnish Vladimir Putin's legacy.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Zelensky Against Testing Their 'Patience'
Iran has repeatedly denied that it provided drones to Russia, a claim that has been challenged by Western and Ukrainian officials.
Russian soldiers drafted to Ukraine were told they wouldn't have to actually fight anyone, report says. Many of them were swiftly killed.
Russia misled soldiers drafted to Ukraine about what they would face, according to an investigation by The New York Times.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Putin's Army in 'Very Big Trouble' Heading Into 2023: Retired U.S. Major
"I think it's clear that Putin is not going to let his own intentions go. He doesn't care how many Russian soldiers will die," John Spencer said.
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
My Clallam County
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike
(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin issues new nuclear threat to the West by readying Yars missile capable of striking US and Britain
Russia issued a new nuclear threat to the West today by ostentatiously readying a Yars strategic missile for combat use at a location southwest of Moscow. A video shows the installation of the huge rocket into a silo at the Kozelsk military compound in Russia's western Kaluga region. The missile is capable of striking targets in the United States and Britain.
Business Insider
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who took a blood-covered selfie after ejecting has been named a Hero of Ukraine
Maj. Vadym Voroshylov snapped a selfie after a night ejection from his MiG-29 Fulcrum. Voroshylov regularly posts photos and videos that provide a unique view of the air war in Ukraine. Recently, he snapped a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting over west-central Ukraine. Known by his callsign Karaya,...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort
Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
