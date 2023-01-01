Jadeveon Clowney is active for the Commanders game after being cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Bengals vs. Bills suspended after Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Monday night’s Bengals vs. Bills game was suspended after a horrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL made the call to suspend the contest at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The teams proceeded to leave the stadium. No decision was announced on a day when the game would be resumed.
Damar Hamlin’s condition has ‘promising readings,’ according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health appeared to improve entering Wednesday. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported Wednesday morning that doctors got “promising readings” on Hamlin’s condition, according to Hamlin’s marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, who obtained the information through Hamlin’s family. Harvey...
Cleveland.com
Browns CB Greg Newsome II on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s definitely going to be tough to finish out this last game’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns players were quiet and somber as they stepped to the microphone Wednesday to talk about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s still in the ICU fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest and having his heart restarted Monday night vs. the Bengals. “It’s...
20 highest NFL Draft picks from Ohio in the last half-century
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Buckeye state is known for its love of football, so it’s no surprise that Ohio has birthed its share of NFL players, including former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tom Cousineau, Oakland Raider defensive back Charles Woodson, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and St. Louis Rams tackle Orlando Pace.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Zac Taylor describes Damar Hamlin situation for first time: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media, and the Damar Hamlin situation, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. “Ok, I’ll lead it off here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family, his loved ones, his teammates, coaches, the entire Bills organization. We’ve always had a great deal of respect for them and that’s grown much deeper, obviously with what we’ve all seen transpire. Certainly we’re pulling for Damar. Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that. I also want to point out a lot of other people that just did an outstanding job handling the situation the other day. All of the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors. Our trainers, our doctors. The paramedics, the emergency response team. I thought that they were on it. They were composed. It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everyone was trying to process. And for me personally being down there and seeing the composure that everyone involved had. Obviously not knowing how the situation was going to unfold, I was led to believe it was going to be positive because of how they handled it. I think that’s important to point out they were prepared and gave Damar the best chance. So that was well done by all of them. I was really impressed and thankful for the work they put in to be ready for moments like that. The way they handled it was important for everyone to see.I also want to point out University hospital. The doctors, the nurses there that are helping Damar and his family. The security over there that’s doing there best to allow them to maintain their privacy. Obviously as an organization we are doing everything we can to support them but give them their privacy. And so, that’s really something you’ve seen both communities rally around, Buffalo, Cincinnati. The NFL community. Really rally around the Bills. We’re doing everything we can to make them feel comfortable but at the same time make sure they have privacy to manage the situation. I also want to point out the officials, Shawn Smith and his crew. Handling a situation in which there was no rulebook, there’s no protocol for how to handle that. I thought they really did a good job of everyone that was on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation. They did a good job stepping back and asking the Bills what we needed, asking us what we needed. Giving us space to process. I just thought they did a tremendous job of allowing a lot of that to unfold and everyone getting to the decision that ultimately that it got too. And again, just Sean McDermott and (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and the entire organization, their support in the moment for Damar, you could just see how that team felt about him, the impact he has on them, just was class all the way. I always knew Sean — we never worked together, never had a meal together or anything, but I always had respect for him. Seeing the way he handled his team just deepened that respect for him and verified everything I always thought he was about as a man. And just to kind of give some context to everything we were dealing with on the field as it happened because I’ve watched the TV copy just to kind of see what everybody else saw, and if you think about it, we’re on the field, and we’ve been in that situation many times where there’s an injury to an opponent, and you give them the space to operate. And, so as our team made it on the field, and you can see the reaction of the players that are out there and how they’re impacted, mostly their guys, a couple of our guys, you could quickly see the seriousness of the nature that it was different than anything we’ve experienced. And during those moments, all everyone’s hoping for is the best case scenario with Damar. No one’s processing whether this game is gonna be played or delayed, that’s not going through anyone’s mind. I’ve seen the TV copies now and everybody else was kind of forced to think that way because they’re not down there in the moment. So people get a chance to process what’s going to happen. That never crossed any of our minds. So it was just how is this player gonna be okay. So then when the ambulance starts to pull away, it was really the first moment anyone gets to even think about anything. And in that moment, you know, it came together with Sean McDermott, the officials kind of led the way there and it was determined just to take a few moments as teams to just process what happened and separate and go to our sidelines, and just take a few moments to process because no one had that chance. You know, I look at Sean and his players, all they were doing is looking at their teammate, and their brother, and hoping for the best there. That’s the only thing going through their minds. I didn’t say a word to anybody the entire time except for TB (Tyler Boyd), who knew Damar, and I could tell that he was going through it. So I can just see the expressions on Jordan Poyer’s face, and Josh Allen’s face and TB’s face and your processing just, you know, how awful the situation was. We separated as teams, the officials, again, did a great job of coming over to me and saying, hey, you know, they’re still trying to process this moment here, Coach McDermott, the team, and so instead of playing telephone on separate sidelines, the decision was made just go over there and make sure we’re all talking together. And I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this: When I got over there, the first thing he said was, I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game. So that, to me, provides all the clarity because there was no — unprecedented in the word that gets thrown out a lot about this situation because that’s what it is. But in that moment, he really showed who he was and that all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction it needed to trend and the right decisions were made. I really felt that the way that Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players, he was there for his players, he processed the right way, which is incredibly difficult and really helped to get to the solution that we needed to get to. That’s really all I have about the situation. The thoughts and prayers should be Damar and his family, the support with the Buffalo Bills. Obviously we’ve got people on our team that are affected, that knew Damar from high school, from college — (long snapper) Cal Adomitis, (wideout) Tyler Boyd played with him, plenty of guys are around him in the offseason that had relationships with him. So we’ll continue to support those guys and all the players on our team. But again, a lot of support goes to the Buffalo Bills and Damar and his family.”
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Zac Taylor, Bengals trying to find the balance between staying in the moment and moving forward
CINCINNATI, Ohio - As the NFL world attempts to move forward in light of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health status, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added some perspective on Wednesday afternoon. Taylor addressed how Monday night’s situation unfolded to reporters after Hamlin collapsed on the field before the...
FanDuel Ohio: new players can still grab $200 credit launch bonus
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac...
FS1′s Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless have on-air blowup over host’s insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Shannon Sharpe missed Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1, it forced Skip Bayless to address the controversial tweet he posted about Damar Hamlin’s injury alone without any backing from his co-host. Sharpe’s absence also raised more questions about their increasingly icy on-air relationship.
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
