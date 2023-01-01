ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham’s Birthday Message to Her Husband Features a Super Rare & Sweet Pic of All 3 of Their Kids

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Ashley Graham Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Ashley Graham is clearly full of absolute love and gratitude, and her last post of 2022 proved that. On Dec 31, 2022, Graham uploaded a super sweet and rare photo of all three of her and Justin Ervin’s kids.

She uploaded the photo as a birthday message to her husband of over a decade, posting it with the caption reading, “happy birthday hubby i love doing life with you ❤️‍🔥🎂 @mrjustinervin.”

In the touching photo, we see Ervin lying shirtless on the ground while their sons are playing and sitting around him (with his brown button-down lying amid the toys surrounding them.) Their eldest son Isaac is lying right next to Ervin, whose black curls are getting more and more prominent with every new photo. We also see their twin boys playing with their toys of trucks, a red ball, and more while looking absolutely adorable in their matching baby blue onesies.

The body-positivity advocate married Ervin in 2010, after meeting a year prior at church in 2009. She gave birth to their twin boys named Malachi and Roman in Jan. 2022, welcoming two brothers for their eldest son Isaac, 2.

Like any mother, she has her good days and bad days, and in a recent interview with us, she talked about how she copes with that as a mother of three under three. “I remind myself that I have three little kids. You know, my body changed so quickly … like, it’s not going to just go back.” She said her biggest coping mechanism is to give herself some grace, adding, “You just had a child … or two, or three. Where you are is exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

