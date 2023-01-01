ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve: How celebrities including Kate Hudson, Courtney Cox and Kylie Jenner brought in 2023

By Maanya Sachdeva
People around the world woke up to a fresh start on 1 January, as the calendars are reset and a new year gets underway.

Before we fully embrace 2023, here’s a round-up of how stars such as Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, Courtney Cox, and Jonathan Bailey rung in the New Year.

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star combined the best of both worlds, and posted a photograph of herself posing in “high fashion with comfy footwear” at her home this New Year’s Eve.

Witherspoon paired a white dress, complete with a black bow belt, with white slides for her final look of 2022.

“Are you staying in or going out?” the actor, 46, asked her followers.

Drew Barrymore

Responding to Witherspoon’s question on her Instagram account, Drew Barrymore announced that she would be “staying in, making spaghetti vongole, and watching CNN” on New Year’s Eve.

Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey revealed he was celebrating the New Year in Maldives after he posted a picture of himself doing a split mid-air on the beach.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also opted for a tropical New Year’s Eve celebration, as they jetted off to an undisclosed beach destination with their daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby in August last year.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway wished her followers a happy new year, with a picture of herself dressed in a gold, sequinned bandeau, and holding what appeared to a be a sparkler.

The Devil Wears Prada actor completed her look with a shimmering top hat.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson posted an Instagram Reel of herself sipping champagne, after pouring it from a bottle that was chilling in the snow, set to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne”.

“Happy New Year,” she whispered, raising a toast to her followers. “Merry, merry blessings to all of you.”

The Glass Onion star added: “I don’t know why I’m whispering, but I love you.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner brought in the new year with a skiing holiday in Aspen where they were also joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 4, was also photographed snowboarding with the 25-year-old beauty entrepreneur.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow spent the final days of 2022 on an island vacation with her mother Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple, and 16-year-old son Moses.

Sharing three images of the family on Instagram, the Goop founder said she “wrapped up 2022” with lots of love and a little bit of the sea.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star and singer apparently opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Cabo, on holiday with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, this year, ELLE reported.

Sara Bareilles

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced she was engaged to boyfriend and actor Joe Tippett on New Year’s Eve.

Bareilles posted a photograph of her and Tippett, whose acting credits include the hit HBO show Mare of Easttown , staring lovingly at each other on her Instagram.

Bareilles and Tippett have been dating since 2017.

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin announced that she is pregnant with musician and boyfriend RAC on the final day of 2022.

Baldwin, 27, posted a picture of a sonogram on her Instagram. Celebrities including Paris Hilton and Rumer Wills congratulated the couple.

Courtney Cox

Courtney Cox wished her followers a happy new year with two pictures of her and partner Johnny McDaid. The Friends star has been dating the musician and Snow Patrol guitarist for eight years.

She shared a picture of the couple sharing a kiss, and captioned her post: “Happy GMT New Year,” with three heart emojis.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner had a double date with Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt this New Year’s Eve.

Dornan posted a picture of him and Tucci lounging on arm chairs and enjoying the warmth from a fireplace, with the caption: “Dotting i’s and crossing T’s. Happy new year. 2023 will be pure class.”

Tucci posted a video of him and Dornan singing “Auld Lang Syne”, while Warner played the piano and guided their rendition of the New Year’s anthem.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling spent New Year’s Eve baking, and posted pictures of her“Goodbye 2022” cake, with white and blue frosting, on Instagram.

“Before you say, ‘Wow, your kids made a great New Year’s cake,’ you need to know that *I* made this cake. And this is what it looks like,” she wrote.

“Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house but no one wanted to be in the picture,” Kaling continued.

“Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place,” The Office star quipped, before wishing her followers a happy new year.

