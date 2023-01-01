ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

EU chief celebrates 'immense achievements' of member Croatia

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZANL_0k0Kgbq100

The chief of the European Union visited Croatia on Sunday to celebrate the “immense achievements” of the last nation admitted to the EU, which switched to using the euro and joined the world’s largest passport-free travel area on New Year's Day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with leaders of Croatia and Slovenia at the Bregana border crossing between the two Balkan countries, which became obsolete in the first minutes of 2023 as the Schengen Area was expanded to include Croatia.

At midnight on Saturday, Croatia also relegated its national currency, the kuna, to history and changed to the euro, the common currency used by 347 million Europeans,

“There is no place in Europe where there it is more true today that it is the season of new beginnings and new chapters than here at the border between Croatia and Slovenia,” von der Leyen said. “Indeed, this is a day for history books.”

Slovenia, which joined the EU in May 2004, has been tasked with safeguarding the Schengen Area's boundary since it became part of the the passport-free zone in December 2007.

Croatia, which was admitted to the EU in July 2013, now assumes that responsibility. After meeting von der Leyen and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar at the Bregana border crossing, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic pledged to control its eastern borders with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro , which now form the Schengen Area's external borders.

However, Plenkovic said Croatia would never erect physical barriers between itself and its three eastern neighbors but would instead use its EU integration experience to help those countries achieve the same goal.

Pirc Musar agreed that the only right path for the Western Balkan countries was to align their policies with the 27-member bloc's, voicing hope that Slovenia and Croatia would together “assist the states in our neighborhood to join the EU."

Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro are all striving to join the EU but at different stages on the membership path.

Montenegro and Serbia opened formal accession talks years ago, while Bosnia was made a candidate for membership in December.

Expansion of the EU has stalled in recent years. But since Russia attacked Ukraine in February last year, EU officials have emphasized that stepping up the bloc’s engagement with Western Balkan nations was more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe’s security.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Forever Changed How the World Does Science

Last week, 10 months after Russia invaded his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an uncertain trip to Washington, D.C., to ask the U.S. for additional aid to finally end the conflict—which continues to stoke fears over environmental catastrophe in the wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, as well as Russian threats over the use of nuclear weapons. Among other measures, Zelensky asked the U.S. to “strengthen tariffs” against Russia, and render the war financially unsustainable. This would particularly affect areas of science and technology research where Russia has traditionally excelled, including physics, space exploration and climate...
americanmilitarynews.com

Israel has improved readiness to attack Iran, minister says

Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday as he cited preparations that the military is making to hit nuclear sites. Speaking at an Air Force graduation ceremony, Gantz said that pilots may one day be called upon to take part in...
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin should face trial this year, says top lawyer

Russian President Vladimir Putin should go on trial in Ukraine this year for war crimes committed there, says the man who led the prosecution of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. Sir Geoffrey Nice told the BBC Mr Putin was a "guilty man" for attacks on civilian targets during the war.
New York Post

Meet the mercenary army boss ‘worse than Putin’ who could be Russia’s next leader

As Russia’s ruling elite one-by-one fall down stairs or out windows, another star is rising. Now speculation is mounting that “Putin’s Chef” is preparing to step out of the kitchen. He started out with a catering business. He quickly became part of President Vladimir Putin’s inner sanctum. He’s now behind Russia’s cyber warriors and a host of online trolls. And he has his own mercenary army. Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold. He’s spruiking his Wagner Group mercenaries as Russia’s most effective fighting force. He’s waging a verbal war against key Putin appointees. He’s winning public support among extremists who believe their aging president is...
Reuters

Russian rouble slides in first trade of the year

The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday against the dollar and euro in the first session of the year in Moscow amid light trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0705 GMT the rouble slid by 0.4% to the dollar to trade at 70.18 on the Moscow Exchange.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy