Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, January 4 with former pro hockey player Matt Robinson
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, January 4 as Ian Cameron and special guest former pro hockey player Matt Robinson (Twitter: @16MattRobinson) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo...
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
Tristan Jarry Sent Back to Pittsburgh for Evaluation; Archibald, Too
LAS VEGAS — Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goalie Dustin Tokarski joined the NHL club Wednesday in Las Vegas. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the Winter Classic Monday after less than five minutes with an apparent right leg injury. After practice, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered the news. “So (Jarry)...
What Has Happened to Penguins’ Vaunted Offense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five games in a row, and are 1-4-2 in their past seven. Tristan Jarry, their No. 1 goaltender is injured, and team officials have yet to say when they think he’ll return. The cornerstone of their defense corps, Kris Letang, has been placed on...
Pirates trade RHP Wilson to Brewers for cash
The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson to the Milwaukee Brewers in return for cash considerations. Wilson was designated for assignment after the Pirates signed left-handed pitcher Jarlin Garica.
Dan’s Daily: Blackhawks Trade Values, Penguins Questions
LAS VEGAS — What are the Chicago Blackhawks’ values on the NHL trade market? Our buddy Mark Lazerus, with Scott Powers, teed up Chicago’s roster. Bad teams could begin trading in January to tank for Conor Bedard. The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers, the New Jersey Devils could target an elite young defenseman, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same page?
Dan’s Daily: Senators Push Trade, Penguins Dumping Points
(Somewhere Between Boston & Las Vegas) — The Pittsburgh Penguins bolted after another blown lead but I had one more morning in Boston before I’m off to Las Vegas. Afterall, I’m a limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun.
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
