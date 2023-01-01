ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama

By Tom Ingram, Nexstar Media Wire, Chad Petri
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – One person is dead and nine hurt after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call at about 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Obviously multiple shots rang out. I can certainly tell you that. I have one deceased individual and nine other individuals who have been shot by gunfire who are at the local hospitals being treated,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Nexstar’s WKRG.

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45

According to Mobile Police, the injured victims – the youngest being 17 and the oldest 57 – were being treated for injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. An update on their conditions was not available Sunday morning.

Prine said the shooter and the person killed may have known each other.

“I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life,” he added.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as they scrambled for safety.

“You can’t hear between the fireworks and the gunshots. Everyone starts running – I lived in America my entire life, I know what’s happening,” Rose Brooks explained, recounting the moments after the shooting. “I grab my sister’s hand and I run as far as I can as fast as I can.”

Police were able to contain the scene and New Year’s Eve celebrations a few blocks away in downtown Mobile continued.

As of Sunday morning, Mobile Police are calling the incident an active investigation. Anyone that may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211, text 844-251-0644, or visit mobilepd.org/crimetip to submit an anonymous tip.

