Police: Fort Hays State football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
KAKE TV
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/30 - 1/1)
BOOKED: Marcus Bryant on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Jones on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Nastasia Robinson on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Richard Comstock on KDOC warrant...
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
kfdi.com
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
Police raid hospital room of terminally ill Kansas patient
HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust
ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
