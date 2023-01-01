Read full article on original website
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Kane played on the top line along with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou throughout the first and second periods. He registered 12:57 of ice time and two shots on goal. Kane briefly left the Jan. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks after taking a hit to the right leg by Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
Just as in October with the Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp, Owen Beck was one of the final cuts from Team Canada’s selection camp. He had never represented Canada internationally before and was in tough with so many high-quality centers available to Hockey Canada. It was a personal disappointment for the 18-year-old center who was a 2022 second-round selection of the Canadiens. A disappointment he likely felt would have to wait until the next tournament to be remedied.
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
