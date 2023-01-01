ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer sworn in for second term as Michigan governor

By Andrew Birkle
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrNGL_0k0KemcQ00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office on Sunday.

The ceremony took place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and included the oath of office.

There were family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings and more at the event.

The ceremony began with a performance by the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust of millions of Michiganders to continue serving our beautiful state,” said Whitmer. “Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees, and Wayne State Board of Governors also took their oaths of office during the ceremony.

Several roads were shut down in different phases for the inauguration.

Whitmer’s second term starts under many different circumstances than her first.

For the first time since 1984, Michigan Democrats hold control of both the state House and Senate.

“I am excited about a second four years and hoping that we don’t have nearly the kind of challenges we had the first four. But we’re making progress and I want to keep doing this work,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer told Tim Skubick with WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, that despite all the challenges over the last four years, including COVID-19 and kidnapping threats, she is still grateful for her roll as governor.

“I’m really grateful to be the governor of this great state,” Whitmer said. “I love it. Even on the hardest days, and we certainly have had more than our share. When you talk about all the crises my predecessors had to confront, I don’t think any one of them can compete with all the things we’ve had to navigate, and yet I still feel really grateful to be here.”

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

