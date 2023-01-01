Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
How to Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Week 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Two of the best teams in the NFL get ready to clash on Monday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills, already having clinched their division, take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are preparing for hopefully another deep postseason run. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and ESPN+. Buffalo Bills...
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirms he’s dating Olympic swimmer: ‘Kicking off 2023 with my man’
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses in game against Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He...
Damar Hamlin update: What we know, don’t know after his collapse on Monday Night Football
UPDATE: Update on Damar Hamlin’s condition: ‘All I can say is he’s fighting; he’s a fighter’. Here is the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the first quarter of Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR before being taken to an area hospital.
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
