ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, LA

Saints Inactives vs. Eagles: Evans, Maye Among Those Out for Week 17

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtnWG_0k0Kedft00

The Saints ruled out a few players on Friday's injury report, and their safety depth is a little thing going into the Eagles game after the inactive list drops.

Sunday's inactive list is out for the Saints, which sees few surprises for the black and gold. New Orleans is in must-win territory against the Eagles today, and are going to have to have a heck of a game plan to beat them in Philly. Here's a look at who's out for Dennis Allen's team in Week 17.

  • WR Marquez Callaway
  • S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
  • RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
  • S Justin Evans (shoulder)
  • LB Chase Hansen (knee)
  • OL Andrus Peat (ankle)
  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Chris Olave (hamstring), Pete Werner (hamstring), and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all questionable coming into the game with Evans and Hansen. New Orleans will likely roll P.J. Williams to start in place of Maye, but the depth is thin there. Lattimore makes a return to action, as he has not played since Oct. 9 when he got hurt against the Seahawks.

As always, while you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on all things for Week 17 action.

Saints-Eagles Coverage From the Week

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Philly

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy