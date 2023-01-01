Read full article on original website
Putin operatives trying to turn Germans against Ukraine war: report
Factions of far-right groups and pro-Putin operatives have reportedly combined forces in Germany to push Berlin to end its support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
British Museum Confirms Secret Talks with Greece Over the Return of the Parthenon Marbles
For the first time, the British Museum has confirmed that it is in talks with Greece over a landmark agreement that would see some of the Parthenon Marbles return to Athens. Last month, the Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported that the two parties had been secretly meeting for months about the contested antiquities, which have been on view in the British Museum since 1832, after they were stripped from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman Lord Elgin. While British Museum chairman George Osborne has in recent months signaled a willingness to forge a deal to settle the centuries-old controversy, neither he nor the museum...
