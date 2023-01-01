For the first time, the British Museum has confirmed that it is in talks with Greece over a landmark agreement that would see some of the Parthenon Marbles return to Athens. Last month, the Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported that the two parties had been secretly meeting for months about the contested antiquities, which have been on view in the British Museum since 1832, after they were stripped from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman Lord Elgin. While British Museum chairman George Osborne has in recent months signaled a willingness to forge a deal to settle the centuries-old controversy, neither he nor the museum...

28 MINUTES AGO