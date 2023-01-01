Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
44-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County
A 44-year-old woman from Davie was killed last week after she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Marion County. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 30, a 57-year-old man from Naples was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 27, near the intersection of NW 97th Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes
Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for two girls who ran away in November
(Update: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post that Arissa and Nariah have been located and they are safe. No further details were provided by MCSO). The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate two missing and endangered girls who...
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from construction site
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a construction site in Ocala. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy responded to the 2900 block of SW 165th Street Road in Ocala in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A male victim had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a silver sedan was currently parked in front of his residence, which is under construction.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Lake County
ASTATULA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Lake County, according to Florida investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres, a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement.
Pedestrian killed in deadly Central Florida hit-and-run crash, troopers search for vehicle
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Marion County. The crash happened Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 35 and Southeast 28th Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
WESH
FHP: Man dies after SUV overturns, crashes into tree in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a Flagler County crash on New Year's Day. Around 8:30 a.m., an SUV northbound on Interstate 95 ran off of the roadway as it approached Matanzas Woods Parkway.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
WCJB
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on Saturday. The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit. The driver then fled the scene. Authorities are working to identify the...
villages-news.com
Convicted golf cart thief arrested at housing construction site
A convicted golf cart thief was arrested at a housing construction site. Joseph Anthony Garitta Jr., 41, of Wildwood, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Monday when he was found at a construction site, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 was used to find Garitta, who was attempting to hide from law enforcement.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman at Archer Road Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Marie Guthrie, 40, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and resisting arrest after allegedly shoving and punching a woman at the Circle K at 3525 SW 34th Street. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that Guthrie ran toward...
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick
A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
