Tasting Table
Why Are Chanterelle Mushrooms So Expensive?
You may know it as the world's most glamorous pizza topping. You may know it by its other moniker, "The Bluefin of the Mushroom World." Or, you may not know it at all. Either way, if you're cooking with mushrooms, chanterelles are the cool, mysterious, elusive rockstar of the fungi world.
denverlifemagazine.com
Dialed in With Colorado’s BOA Fit System
This past Thanksgiving, I was lucky enough to be skiing with my whole family. My brother-in-law, the only snowboarder in the group, was slightly less fortunate. As a boarder, he struggles to maneuver many of the slopes that seem to specifically cater to skiers. From subtle design decisions (long catwalks) to not-so-subtle messaging (last year on April Fool’s Day, Aspen’s Instagram claimed the slopes would be reserved exclusively for those sliding on two sticks), snowboarders come up against more obstacles on the mountain. Unstrapping their boot from their board for every lift and traverse leads to inevitable loosening of the fit, but retightening the laces just adds to the extra time they already need on every run to walk their board to the top of the hill, remove their gloves, strap back into the board, tighten up, glove up and get going. Luckily, my brother-in-law’s BOA snowboarding boots allowed him to cut that time in half so he could keep up with the family.
denverlifemagazine.com
The Broadmoor: Grand Dame of the Rockies
When I first saw Delilah, I squealed. I couldn’t help it. It was an involuntary sound that was part elated, part alarmed, totally awed. Because Delilah is a huge Eurasian eagle-owl, with a wingspan as wide as some members of the Denver Nuggets are tall, and she unfurled those wings in flight just a dozen or so feet away from me as she emerged from her room in the mews, a small concrete building housing the trained raptors that star in The Broadmoor Outfitter’s falconry experience. A rouse of her feathers, a flap of her wings is strong enough to blow back the hair from my face as Delilah flies to perch on the gloved hand of her trainer, where game meat treats await. As it turns out, Delilah is more fluff than heft—and she’s absolutely stunning.
Next Avenue
How to Grow Old? Cicero Has Some Sage Advice
The professor who translated the Roman orator’s book explains why its guidance is relevant 2,000+ years on. You might not think that Cicero, the Roman philosopher and statesman who died in 43 BC, would have anything useful to tell us about growing old in 2022. Turns out, he does.
