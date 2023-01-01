This past Thanksgiving, I was lucky enough to be skiing with my whole family. My brother-in-law, the only snowboarder in the group, was slightly less fortunate. As a boarder, he struggles to maneuver many of the slopes that seem to specifically cater to skiers. From subtle design decisions (long catwalks) to not-so-subtle messaging (last year on April Fool’s Day, Aspen’s Instagram claimed the slopes would be reserved exclusively for those sliding on two sticks), snowboarders come up against more obstacles on the mountain. Unstrapping their boot from their board for every lift and traverse leads to inevitable loosening of the fit, but retightening the laces just adds to the extra time they already need on every run to walk their board to the top of the hill, remove their gloves, strap back into the board, tighten up, glove up and get going. Luckily, my brother-in-law’s BOA snowboarding boots allowed him to cut that time in half so he could keep up with the family.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO