NBC Los Angeles
Powerful SoCal Storm Brings Showers Before Heavy Rain and Threat of Flooding
Scattered showers moved into Southern California early Wednesday as the region prepares for a powerful winter storm that will bring heavy rain and raise the threat of debris flows in wildfire burn areas and widespread flooding. Pockets of moderate rain developed early Wednesday and will continue through mid-day before the...
NBC Los Angeles
California Braces for Powerful Atmospheric River Storm
Another atmospheric river storm is threatening California with flooding, landslides and power outages on Wednesday. Flood watches are in effect across central and Northern California, where the ground has become more saturated and vulnerable to flooding and rapid runoff. The new storm is part of a series of atmospheric river...
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)
“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought?
Parts of the Long Beach area are expected to get from 2 to 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday and another storm is forecast this weekend. The post Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
Paradise Post
California snowpack at decade high, reservoirs still down. What about the drought?
Drained after years of drought, California’s water supply is being bolstered this winter by an early abundance of snow. If only the state’s largest reservoirs can catch up. Amid a brief pause in the onslaught of winter storms slamming the state, water officials trudged through fresh snow at...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain
Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Storm-Battered California Could Receive 8 More Inches of Rain
As California residents prepared for severe weather, the last remnants of a storm left close to 50,000 without electricity on Monday. Up to 8 inches of rain is expected in some areas which may bring about additional flooding and mudslides. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are issuing a warning that the already battered state will be hit with yet another “atmospheric river” later this week.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning
A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
California expects another 'atmospheric river' as the meteorological term becomes part of West Coast lexicon
The term, coined in 1994, describes a sort of "river in the sky" and increasingly appears in news stories, academic research and Google searches.
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
