17-year-old hospitalized after being hit by celebratory gunfire in downtown Atlanta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A teen ringing in the New Year in downtown Atlanta was grazed by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police said.

Police said that at around 12:20 a.m., officers found a 17-year-old in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street with a gunshot wound.

This address is in Underground Atlanta in the area where thousands of people celebrated the New Year, watching the Peach Drop.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

Comments / 30

Freeze Biggs
3d ago

I knew it was gonna happen hope he survives ........I tried to sleep through new years & the gun shoots from 1140 through 1am kept me up

It's just an opinion
3d ago

I'll never understand the "celebratory gunfire " where do they think the bullets go? They don't get stuck in the clouds.

Gerald Addis
3d ago

there are two holes in the ceiling of my church from stupid people.. one missed my pastor by inches! thank God no one was hurt!

