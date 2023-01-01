ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule

The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera makes embarrassing admission

The Washington Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defeated them 24-10. Quarterback Carson Wentz was so dreadful, he had fans calling for Taylor Heinicke in the first half. So suffice it to say, it was a very bad day in Landover, Maryland. But it was only about to get worse due to Ron Rivera’s stunning and embarrassing admission.
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
