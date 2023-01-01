Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule
The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings prove all their doubters right, choke vs. Packers and eliminate Saints from playoff race
Well, that stinks. The New Orleans Saints will hit the field next week without any playoff ramifications for the first time in years, having not gotten the help they needed on Sunday. Despite having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-9 on the season, the Saints needed one more...
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth drew criticism from fans during Sunday Night Football - for being "obsessed" with a player not even on the field. The veteran broadcaster, 63, was behind the mic for the AFC North grudge match between the Steelers and Ravens. Collinsworth, a three-time Pro Bowler with the...
thecomeback.com
Commanders’ Ron Rivera makes embarrassing admission
The Washington Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defeated them 24-10. Quarterback Carson Wentz was so dreadful, he had fans calling for Taylor Heinicke in the first half. So suffice it to say, it was a very bad day in Landover, Maryland. But it was only about to get worse due to Ron Rivera’s stunning and embarrassing admission.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’
They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Decision Made If He Receives NFL Job Offer
It appears Jim Harbaugh could be ready to leave Ann Arbor after all. According to a report by The Athletic, Harbaugh will leave his head coaching position at Michigan behind if he's offered an NFL job. The Broncos, Colts and Panthers currently have head coach openings. Denver reportedly ...
FanSided
