The calendar has turned to 2023, but it seems more of the same is on the way for the scorching-hot Carolina Hurricanes. After a come-from-behind, 5-4 shootout win against the second-place New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the team finds itself with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division. More good news is on the way, too, with veteran free agent addition Max Pacioretty edging closer and closer to his debut following offseason surgery from a torn Achilles. As good as the Hurricanes have been recently, there may be an even higher gear yet to come in adding one of the purest snipers in the league to a top-six that’s already producing at a high level.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO