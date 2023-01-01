Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Golden Knights – 1/2/23
The Colorado Avalanche suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena. A good showing in the first and third periods was not enough, with a costly middle frame being the difference, a period where the Golden Knights scored two unanswered goals.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss to Kraken in First Game of 2023
The new year did not get off to a great start for the Edmonton Oilers. It actually got off to a fantastic start. But then it turned very bad, very quickly. In their first game of 2023 on Tuesday (Jan. 3), the Oilers lost 5-2 to the visiting Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Seattle flipped a two-goal deficit to a two-goal lead by scoring four times in a span of just over 11 minutes during the second period.
The Hockey Writers
3 Seattle Kraken New Year’s Resolutions
With a new year comes new goals. For the Seattle Kraken, if they want to sustain their success and make it into the playoffs in just their sophomore season, they need to take their New Year’s resolutions to heart. I’ve identified three aspects of their game that they need to improve upon, and will break them down in this article.
The Hockey Writers
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
The Hockey Writers
Evaluating 6 Flyers as Potential Trade Deadline Chips
The holidays have passed, and despite a historically excellent West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Flyers have no rational expectations of earning a playoff spot in 2022-23. The NHL trade deadline on March 3 will be their most consequential date for the remainder of the season. Regardless of the outcome of an internal struggle over a possible “rebuild” in Philadelphia, general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher (or his hypothetical replacement) will certainly look to sell veteran pieces to Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?
Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Must Rest Netminder Alexandar Georgiev
The Colorado Avalanche are currently on a four-game losing streak. Injuries continue to hold this team back, but poor play has also played a part in their recent run. One player facing some criticism has been netminder Alexandar Georgiev, but the blame cannot be laid solely on him. The Avs are leaning hard on Georgiev right now, as he’s started the last nine games straight and looks in desperate need of a rest.
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Krug, Tarasenko, World Juniors & More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to 2023, and with 2022 now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Blues have maintained their .500 record entering January with a 17-17-3 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, and 21st in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Nylander & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the player news from an up-and-down game last night. After the solid team defense the Maple Leafs have been employing much of the season, Tuesday’s 6-5 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues was far from what fans have been seeing from this team.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
The Calgary Flames have been enjoying a ton of success from their prospects this season, with more than five standouts. For the sake of this list, we will dive into the top five, how they’ve been doing, and the impact they will have on the future of the Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 1/4/23
The New Jersey Devils are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm. It is a nationally televised game, so the Devils will be expected to bring their A-game, especially with the rest of the Metropolitan Division closing in on their second-place spot. New Jersey is 23-11-3 with 49 points, while Detroit is 16-12-7 with 39 points, 23 behind the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Potential Trade Pieces for Lafreniere
On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal reported the Vancouver Canucks are interested in New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. Dhaliwal adds the organization knows the forward inside out, as his old agent, Emilie Castonguay, is the current assistant general manager for the club. Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made the forward a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have teams showing interest in Jakob Chychrun, but there’s kickback when it comes to wanting to include a second first-round pick as part of any trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary contract talks with Michael Bunting. Are...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Should Try Necas at Center When Pacioretty Is Back
The calendar has turned to 2023, but it seems more of the same is on the way for the scorching-hot Carolina Hurricanes. After a come-from-behind, 5-4 shootout win against the second-place New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the team finds itself with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division. More good news is on the way, too, with veteran free agent addition Max Pacioretty edging closer and closer to his debut following offseason surgery from a torn Achilles. As good as the Hurricanes have been recently, there may be an even higher gear yet to come in adding one of the purest snipers in the league to a top-six that’s already producing at a high level.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in January 2023
The St. Louis Blues enter January with a number of issues. Injuries have become a problem as they’ll be without Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O’Reilly for this entire month. On top of this, they’re four points out of a playoff spot with no consistency in sight.
Comments / 0