Truck driver hit and killed on I-84
BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old...
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck on Idaho freeway
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:36 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 near mile post 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The...
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho
(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
Man killed, juvenile taken to hospital following rollover crash near Caldwell
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 20 at Racetrack Drive, just north of Caldwell, that occurred Monday at 7:47 a.m. A 38-year-old man from Parma was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2004 Dodge...
I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road). All westbound lanes were blocked...
An Office Involved Shooting In Boise Brings I-184 To A Halt
Boise, Idaho - According to the Boise Police Department they issued a traffic alert this morning "All westbound traffic on I-184 is being diverted west to Meridian. Traffic is closed for drivers using the flyover to head east. The Idaho State Police put out a similar tweet. KTVB.com says "a...
Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism gets trial date
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording two women while they changed last year in treatment rooms at his clinic will get a trial by jury. Justin Michael Anderson, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two felony counts of video voyeurism. Judge Patrick Miller set a three-day trial, scheduled to begin April 18 at the Ada County Courthouse. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27.
Garden City Police need public's help finding suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Garden City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have battered another man at the Walmart in Garden City, then fled the area. If you recognize this person or have any information about him or the events...
Boise woman arrested after deadly crash to stand trial in May
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise woman charged with two felonies after the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August along Idaho Highway 55 is scheduled to go on trial in May. Natalie Hodson, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho
Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!
Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills. After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Stunning $3 Million Home in Eagle with 360 Views of the Valley
A beautiful "modern-mountain hideaway” in Eagle that, yes, has breathtaking views, but it also has a built-in residential elevator! Keep scrolling for over 30 pictures of the stunning property with amazing views. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,007 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,999,999.
The First Baby Born at St. Luke’s Boise in 2023 is a Beautiful Girl
Boise, Idaho. Moments after Boise ushered in the New Year with its famous Idaho Potato Drop, the St. Luke's Labor and Delivery team welcomed their first baby of 2023!. Congratulations, Jana and Abhinav! They're the proud parents of beautiful baby Elora. The local couple and first-time parents have received the warmest of welcomes from Boise's Treasure Valley.
Boise became the epicenter of debate over response to homelessness
When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.
