Naples, FL

Active shooter situation at Waffle House prompts CCSO response, officials say

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
The sound of gunshots Sunday morning led deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to an active shooter situation at a Waffle House restaurant.

A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted deputies to an incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Rice said it was a contained, isolated incident and posed no threat to the public at large.

It's unknown how many people were injured or killed by the gunfire and whether the shooting was inside or outside the restaurant, Rice said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

