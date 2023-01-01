Cardinals vs. Falcons Inactives: OL Elijah Wilkinson Set to Play?

Who's in and who's out for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are set to host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, each is looking to finish strong - though several players will be missing.

For Atlanta, tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) was ruled out Friday - as were safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who were later placed on injured reserve.

The biggest question surrounding the Falcons' inactives is whether left guard Elijah Wilkinson would be able to play after missing two practices with a calf injury, ultimately entering the contest as questionable.

As for Arizona, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was officially downgraded to out on Saturday, battling a knee injury that kept him out of practice the day before. The Cardinals will also be without quarterback Colt McCoy , who hasn't officially cleared concussion protocol.

But who else won't be suiting up on New Year's Day? Here are the inactives for both sides ...

Falcons

TE Feleipe Franks

CB Rashad Fenton

DL Matt Dickerson

OL Elijah Wilkinson

S Micah Abernathy

OLB David Anenih

Atlanta's offensive line won't be at full strength against Arizona, as Wilkinson, who just returned from a five-game absence, couldn't go. His injury came to life Monday afternoon, and while he practiced fully Thursday, evidently wasn't healthy enough. In his place, the Falcons could start Matt Hennessy, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday .

This marks the sixth straight time that Fenton has been active; he played in Atlanta's first two games after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs at the trade deadline but has yet to see the field since.

Cardinals

WR DeAndre Hopkins

QB Colt McCoy

DE Zach Allen

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Marco Wilson

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Rashaad Coward

Without McCoy, Arizona will begin with David Blough under center, its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games since star signal caller Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Cardinals is scheduled for 1 p.m.

