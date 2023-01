A standoff overnight in northwest Wichita sends a man to the hospital.

Wichita Police were called to a residence in the 2200 block of N. Richmond, near 21st and Amidon.

A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations.

After he was taken into custody, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.