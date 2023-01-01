ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

fox5dc.com

Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 suspects charged in New Year's Eve murder in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - After three days of searching for suspects, police have charged two people in connection with a New Year's Eve murder in Frederick. Ruben Terod Williams, and Erin Elizabeth Davis are accused of stabbing and killing Mary Alice Seward on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Linden Avenue.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month

The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 32-year-old Reekey Garner was shot and killed on Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 block of 12th Street after a report of sounds of gunshots came in. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured

Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
DC News Now

Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wina.com

Manassas woman killed in New Year’s Eve I-81 crash

WEYERS CAVE (WINA) – State Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash on I-81 near Weyers Cave that killed a 19-year old Manassas woman. Trooper J.T. Lotts reports 19-year old Adelyne R. Barr was driving her 2004 Mazda MPV north at milemarker 236… just past the Weyers Cave/Blue Ridge Community College exit shortly before 8 on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median, where it struck a ditch, then a tree. Although she was wearing a seat belt, Barr was dead the scene.
MANASSAS, VA

