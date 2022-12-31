ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

kubcgold.com

Colorado Winter a time for some comfort meals

January is by far a cold month on the Western Slope. Rain, snow, sleet, you name it. So how about some comfort crock pot cooking and beyond. I admit I'm not a great cook, not even a good one. Now Crock pot meals are the easiest and great on those fall and winter.
99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
kubcgold.com

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter

In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
CBS Denver

Colorado snowpack numbers continue to soar thanks to plentiful mountain snowfall

Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.The two basins that remain below normal are the Upper Rio Grande basin which includes the San Luis Valley as well as the Arkansas basin. This is largely because recent storms have mostly missed the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains near Cañon City, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.The Yampa and White River basin in northwest Colorado is in the best shape with snowpack nearly 50% above normal for the first week in January. That basin includes the Steamboat Ski Resort which had the snowiest December in a decade and has received over 200 inches so far this season.Almost every ski area in the state has received above normal snowfall so far this season. And the snowiest months of the year (March and April) are still ahead.If healthy snowpack is able to continue through the spring, Colorado should have less drought, fewer water restrictions, and a less severe wildfire season in 2023.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners

If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
5280.com

How Cold Is Too Cold to Take Your Dog Outside?

Here in Colorado, we love winter weather adventuring—and we love dogs. So it only makes sense that when the temps descend and fluff starts falling, we clamber outside with our furry companions in tow. But given the arctic weather we’ve recently experienced, is it always wise to subject your...
K99

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KDVR.com

Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal

A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

Can Colorado Have Tornadoes?

While Colorado isn't associated with tornadoes in the same capacity as neighboring states like Kansas and Nebraska, we do have a history of them nonetheless. If you look at a topographical map of Colorado, it's easy to see where the state is essentially cut in half by the continental divide. The state is broken up into the Western Slope and the Front Range and because it is so flat, the Front Range is where the vast majority of the recorded tornadoes in Colorado have happened.
