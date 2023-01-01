NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-4th District of Texas, has consistently supported Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House.But while he and most Texas Republicans in the U.S. House back McCarthy, he still hasn't won enough GOP support after six votes. In an interview with CBS11, Fallon said, "We are witnessing history, not the kind I want to witness."The last time a Speaker of the House wasn't elected on the first ballot was 100 years ago.While U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-33rd District of Texas and other Democrats in Congress have united behind Hakeem Jeffries of New...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO