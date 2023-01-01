ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinnelon, NJ

Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant

NEW YORK (AP) — A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said. A white Audi exited a gas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals

To these New York Police Department detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

