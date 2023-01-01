To these New York Police Department detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO