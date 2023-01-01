Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kilrradio.com
Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office to Participate in I-PLEDGE Program
(Emmetsburg)--The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has again taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Palo Alto County under age persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
kilrradio.com
Trinity Lutheran Church Hosting Grief Share Program
(Estherville)--Trinity Lutheran Church in Estherville will be hosting a grief support group beginning next week. Pastor Cole McCormick says Grief Share will have 13 weekly sessions beginning Monday, January 9th from 7 to 8:30 pm. McCormick explains how to register for the program. McCormick says he’s received several testimonials from...
kilrradio.com
Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl Hosting Annual Banquet
(Estherville)--The Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl organization will be holding their annual banquet this Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Estherville. Treasurer Clay Paulson says the group provides duck hunting opportunities for youth and veterans. Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl is located in Emmet, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto counties. Paulson says...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Approves Residential and Commercial Property Tax Exemptions
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council had a light agenda for their meeting on Tuesday evening. The council approved one commercial property tax exemption at 14 North 2nd St. and ten residential property tax exemptions for improvements as defined in the city’s Urban Revitalization Code. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the exemptions still need to be reviewed by the County Assessor’s Office.
UPDATE: Rural Webster County USPS customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
CLARE, Iowa — Over the weekend, Mike and Nancy McCabe were relieved to see a USPS mail carrier for the first time in nine days. “When we got our nine days’ worth and it looked like a small log you’d put in your wood burner,” Nancy McCabe said. “You know, eighteen newspapers and other mail, […]
kilrradio.com
Injury Accident Reported on I-90 Near Fairmont
(Fairmont, MN)--An Indiana man was injured in a one vehicle accident Tuesday morning on Interstate-90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 9:25 a.m. about two miles west of Fairmont. The patrol says a 2004 Ford Explorer was westbound on the snow and ice covered...
kilrradio.com
Dickinson Co. Supervisors Appoint New County Attormey
(Spirit Lake)--Meeting via Zoom because of the weather, the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the appointment of a new County Attorney. The board voted unanimously to appoint Steve Goodlow to the position. Goodlow has been serving as County Attorney in an interim capacity and was the only person to apply for the position.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
kilrradio.com
Goyne-Yarns Seeks New Trial
(Spirit Lake)–A man convicted of 1st degree murder in the shooting of a woman early last year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. Online court documents show the motion for Christian Goyne Yarns was filed by defense attorney Brendan Kelly December 30th. The state, represented by Susan Krisko of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has filed a resistance.
KCCI.com
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
nwestiowa.com
Bootsma claims beard growing contest
SHELDON—Deric Bootsma of Sheldon has never had a beard before, and hair maintenance isn’t exactly something he has to worry about since he is mostly bald. But in October he heard Brian Tutje, the owner of Just Cuts for Men in Sheldon, was going to hold a two-month beard-growing contest.
kilrradio.com
Voting Underway for Winter Games Cheerleaders
(Arnolds Park)--Voting is underway to decide which eight individuals will represent the Iowa Great Lakes Area as the official cheerleaders during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Members of the public can vote for eight nominees out of the thirty-one possible candidates Voting began (today)Wednesday and will continue Thursday from...
Comments / 0