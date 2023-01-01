Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
WMTW
1 dead, another hurt in head-on collision in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — A Lewiston man has died in a head-on crash that shut down traffic on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich Friday afternoon. Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry says the crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at the north end of the bridge connecting Woolwich and Bath.
WMTW
Auburn police department dealing with severe staffing shortage
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police department is currently operating at 75%. There are 4 vacancies, and nine officers are unable to work due to medical reasons or training. There are also 2 frozen positions. Auburn police chief, Jason Moen, says 5 experienced officers from Auburn left for Lewiston police...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
WMTW
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
WMTW
Box truck crashes into cement truck on Maine Turnpike in Kittery
KITTERY, Maine — A man had to be pulled from his truck after crashing into a fully-loaded cement truck on the Maine Turnpike Thursday. Maine State Police say the incident happened Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near mile marker 1 in Kittery. The driver of the truck, 22-year-old...
WMTW
Federal funds spark rebuilding of youth center in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine -- Jan. 6, 2023 — To help curb youth crime in its city between after school and sunset, Auburn created its Police Activities League (PAL) center a decade ago. Inside are places to read and study, play games, have a snack, and stay safe. Auburn Police Chief...
WMTW
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
WMTW
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
WMTW
Northern Light Health outsources 1,400 jobs in new partnership with Optum
PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health announced Thursday that they will be outsourcing 1,400 jobs to Optum, as part of a new partnership with the health services company. Northern Light Health CEO Tim Dentry says the plan is intended to cut costs, not workers, and that they have no plans to lay off employees.
